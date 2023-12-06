Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy's son, Gunnar Gundy, enters transfer portal, per reports

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State backup quarterback Gunnar Gundy has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple online reports.

Gundy, the son of head coach Mike Gundy, appeared in three games this season but spent most of the year as the third-team quarterback. It was unclear if he would remain with the team through the Texas Bowl, where No. 20 OSU faces Texas A&M at 8 p.m. Dec. 27 at NRG Stadium in Houston.

He had joined the program as a non-scholarship player in January of 2021 and appeared in eight games over three seasons, making one start.

He was part of the Cowboys’ three-quarterback rotation used in the first three games of this season, completing 21 of 34 passes for 202 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions.

Oklahoma State’s Gunnar Gundy (12) celebrates with fans on the field after a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

For his career, Gundy threw for 449 yards with four touchdowns and four interceptions, completing 40 of 73 passes. He also rushed 34 times for 110 yards.

Gundy was The Oklahoman’s Big All-City Player of the Year as a senior at Stillwater High School in 2019 when he threw for 3,481 yards and 47 touchdowns with just three interceptions and a 74.4% completion rate.

Despite his numbers, Gundy was lightly recruited out of high school, because of the expectation he would join his father at OSU.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound left-hander has two years of eligibility remaining.

With his departure, the Cowboys have two scholarship quarterbacks on the roster for next season in Garret Rangel and Zane Flores. Additionally, current super-senior Alan Bowman could apply for a medical hardship waiver through the NCAA for a seventh season of eligibility. And the Pokes have a commitment from high school senior Maealiuaki Smith from San Mateo, California, in the 2024 recruiting class.

Gundy is the third scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this week, along with backup defensive back Lardarius Webb Jr. and freshman defensive lineman Ricky Lolohea.

Sep 16, 2023; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys quarterback Gunnar Gundy (12) throws a pass during an NCAA football game between Oklahoma State and South Alabama at Boone Pickens Stadium. South Alabama won 33-7. Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Sports

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: OSU coach Mike Gundy's son, Gunnar, enters transfer portal, per report