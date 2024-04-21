Guard Claudell Harris transferring to Mississippi State basketball from Boston College

Former Boston College guard Claudell Harris is transferring to Mississippi State basketball, NIL agent Noah Reisenfeld confirmed to the Clarion Ledger on Saturday.

Harris played one season at BC, where he averaged 13.7 points a game.

His basketball career started at Charleston Southern, where he spent two seasons. With the Buccaneers, he appeared in 61 games and started 36, averaging 13.4 points and 4.1 rebounds per game overall. As a sophomore in 2022-23, he posted 17.4 points a game.

Harris then left for Boston College, where he started 28 of 35 games. He shot 37% from the field and averaged 3.7 rebounds per game. His highest-scoring game was Dec. 21, when he posted 29 points against Lehigh.

Harris is a product of Hahnville, Louisiana, where he attended Hahnville High School. He was unrated as a prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite.

MSU coach Chris Jans has landed two transfer guards out of the portal this offseason, with Harris joining former Penn State guard Kanye Clary.

PORTAL NEWS: Miami transfer Michael Nwoko commits to Mississippi State basketball, Chris Jans

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on the X platform, formerly known as Twitter, @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Claudell Harris: Boston College transfer to Mississippi State basketball