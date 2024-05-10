Grizzlies’ Jackson joins TNT’s ‘Inside the NBA’

ATLANTA – While the Grizzlies missed this year’s NBA Playoffs, Jaren Jackson Junior was still able to talk about the postseason when he was a guest on the very popular ‘Inside the NBA’ show on TNT Wednesday night.

Jackson talked on a number of topics with Ernie Johnson, Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith including teammate and star guard Ja Morant. Morant played in just nine games last year after serving out a 25-game suspension and was then sidelined for the rest of the year with a torn labrum.

“Well, that’s our brother. I mean, it’s way different than just being someone’s teammate when you’ve played this long and, on and off the court, have so many experiences with somebody,” Jackson said on the show. “But, I mean, we all go through things when we’re coming up. You’re just famous. Yeah. Just really, really famous. You’re not, like, regular famous like everybody else in the league. You’re worldwide.”

Something Jackson saw first hand as a member of Team USA last summer.

“When I was at FIBA, I could see people with Ja Morant jerseys everywhere. That’s what it comes with. That’s our brother, man. Like, that’s our brother.”

