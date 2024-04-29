Grimes 'honoured' to play 300 Swans games

[Getty Images]

Swansea City captain Matt Grimes says he is “honoured” to have made 300 appearances for the club.

The 28-year-old marked his 300th appearance with a goal as the Swans held promotion-chasing Norwich City to a 2-2 draw on Saturday.

Grimes has been a model of consistency for Swansea, missing just 271 minutes of Championship action since a defeat to Aston Villa in October 2018. Grimes has played in 161 of Swansea’s last 162 league games.

“It’s an honour every time I play a game for Swansea City and 300 is way more games than I ever thought I’d get to in my Swansea career,” he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

“I am enjoying every second and hopefully will play many more games.

“It’s crazy to think back on it but I try to keep thinking about it as a game at a time.”

Grimes says he hopes his consistency can inspire the younger players at the club.

“Fingers crossed I can get to 300 more,” he added.

“I live and train as well as I can and try to do things right off the pitch.

“Hopefully I can be an influence to younger players as to what they can achieve.”