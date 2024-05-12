Green Bay Packers UDFA Profile: RB Jarveon Howard

The Green Bay Packers signed eight undrafted rookies following the 2024 NFL Draft. Given the Packers’ rich history of UDFAs not only making the team but eventually becoming impact players, let’s get to know each of these signees.

Height: 5-10

Weight: 215

RAS: 7.93

College profile

Breakdown: Howard has a similar compact frame like Josh Jacobs and MarShawn Lloyd at 5-10 and 215 pounds. During the 2022 season, Howard was among the best at the FCS level in picking up yards after contact, ranking 20th in that category. That season was also his most productive, with Howard totaling over 1,200 rushing yards at 5.0 yards per attempt with 12 touchdowns. This past season, Howard still averaged 5.0 yards per rush and totaled 764 yards. He finished his career with 54 targets, 36 of which came in 2023. Howard averaged 6.6 yards per reception and was used almost exclusively out of the backfield.

With Jacobs and Lloyd, along with AJ Dillon and Emanuel Wilson, Howard’s ceiling with the Packers in 2023 is more than likely making the practice squad. Between signing Jacobs and drafting Lloyd, the Packers have invested into the running back position this offseason. However, Dillon and Wilson are only under contract through 2024, perhaps giving Howard the opportunity to develop on the practice squad this season as future depth at the position.

Scouting report from NFL Draft Diamonds: “Howard is a strong, hard-nosed, one-cut running back with pro-ready physical measurements, distinguished contact balance, and notable break tackle ability in the backfield and open space.”

Jarveon Howard: “Just giving everything I got,” said Howard via the New Orleans Saints team site. “They can give me one carry, it wouldn’t matter…As long as my team is up on the scoreboard and I’m doing everything, being reliable for my team, it wouldn’t matter.”

