Packers UDFA Profile: OL Donovan Jennings

The Green Bay Packers signed eight undrafted rookies following the 2024 NFL Draft. Given the Packers’ rich history of UDFAs not only making the team but eventually becoming impact players, let’s get to know each of these signees, beginning with offensive lineman Donovan Jennings.

Height: 6-4

Weight: 323

RAS: 8.93

College Profile

Breakdown: Of the Packers’ eight undrafted rookies, if there’s one to really watch closely this summer, it’s Jennings. The Packers had him in for an official pre-draft visit and reportedly gave him a $10,000 signing bonus and $100,000 in guaranteed salary, which is not a common practice for the Packers.

When we look at typical linemen that the Packers covet, Jennings checks many of those boxes. He’s a very good athlete; he is a college tackle who will play guard for the Packers, and Jennings is an experienced player as well, with over 3,100 career snaps as South Florida’s left tackle. This past season, Jennings was one of PFF’s highest-graded pass-blocking tackles, ranking 22nd in that category.

When it comes to UDFAs making the final roster, a key part of that equation is there is an opening, and when it comes to the Packers’ interior offensive line, that is very much the case. As of now, if we consider Elgton Jenkins, Josh Myers, Sean Rhyan, and Jacob Monk to be roster locks, that potentially leaves an interior spot up for grabs.

What NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein had to say: “Jennings is a college tackle with good size but below-average length and he might need to prove he can bump inside to guard. Jennings will turn 25 years old in November and has missed games in each of the past two seasons due to injury. He plays with excellent composure and possesses nimble feet in pass protection. His strong hands help him sustain both run and pass blocks. He’s a decent athlete with the flexion to unlock his lower body but his overall anchor falls below average when challenged by power rushers. Jennings might offer dual-position flexibility as a late-round backup.”

Donovan Jennings: “You’re not just getting a great football player,” said Jennings via The Draft Network. “You’re getting a great human being as well. I’m willing to do whatever it takes to help my teammates. I’m an extremely hard worker that’s a team-oriented guy who loves being around the locker room. I love building those relationships.

“You’re also going to get a fast, physical, and athletic offensive lineman. I’m proving my versatility throughout this process. I think any team would be blessed to have me in the 2024 NFL Draft.”

