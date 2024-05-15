Green Bay Packers 2024 NFL schedule live updates, leaks, rumors before tonight's release: Time, opponents, international games

The Green Bay Packers' 2024 schedule will be released tonight, along with the rest of the NFL schedule.

The Packers' Week 1 Brazil game and opponent is already set and sources to PackersNews have confirmed additional times and dates for other games. This includes the Packers hosting the Miami Dolphins on Thanksgiving night. Other schedule leaks and rumors will trickle out as the day goes on.

Stay up to date on all the Packers and NFL schedule news today. Remember, this news isn't official until the Wednesday night announcement and could be subject to change.

Here's what we know so far.

Packers schedule: Games we have confirmed with sources

Sept. 6: at Philadelphia (at Brazil)

Sept. 15: vs. Indianapolis

Sept. 29: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 24: vs. San Francisco

Nov. 28: vs. Miami (Thanksgiving night)

Dec. 15: at Seattle

Week 18 (day TBD): vs. Chicago

When does the 2024 NFL schedule come out?

The NFL will officially release the schedule Wednesday night on the NFL Network and stream on the NFL app and NFL+.

What time is the NFL schedule released?

The schedule will be released at 7 p.m. today.

Packers schedule 2024

Week 1: Packers vs. Eagles - 7:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Corinthians Arena in in São Paulo, Brazil

Week 2: vs. Indianapolis - Sunday, Sept. 15, at Lambeau Field

Week 4: vs. Minnesota - Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lambeau Field

Week 12: vs. San Francisco - Sunday, Nov. 24, at Lambeau Field

Week 13: vs. Miami (Thanksgiving night) - Thursday, Nov. 28, at Lambeau Field

Week 15: at Seattle - Sunday, Dec. 15

Week 18: (day TBD): vs. Chicago

Green Bay Packers opponents 2024

We've known the Packers' opponents since the end of the 2023 regular season. Where each will fit into the Packers' schedule will be revealed on Wednesday.

Home

Away

NFL international games 2024

The Packers will play in one of five international games on the 2024 NFL schedule. These games were all officially announced Wednesday morning on the NFL Network.

Green Bay Packers vs. Philadelphia Eagles – 7:15 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, in São Paulo, Brazil

New York Jets vs. Minnesota Vikings – 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 6, in London, England

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Chicago Bears – 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, in London, England

New England Patriots vs. Jacksonville Jaguars – 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in London, England

New York Giants vs. Carolina Panthers – 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, in Munich, Germany

NFL strength of schedule 2024

The Packers, based on last season's records, will have one of the toughest schedules in the NFL in 2024.

Every team's strength of schedule for the season. 👀



Where does your team land?



📺: NFL Schedule Release — Wednesday 8pm ET on NFLN/ESPN2

NFL Thanksgiving games 2024

For a second straight season, the Packers will play on Thanksgiving.

The Packers will welcome the Miami Dolphins in a primetime game at Lambeau Field. The game will be televised on NBC.

It's the first time the Packers will host a Thanksgiving game since 2015. Brett Favre was honored at halftime of that game for his jersey retirement ceremony in what became a disappointing 17-13 Packers loss to the Chicago Bears. The late Bart Starr was also in attendance.

Per usual, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys will host the other Thanksgiving games earlier in the day. Fox and CBS will broadcast those games.

The Packers beat the Lions last year on Thanksgiving, 29-22, behind a three-touchdown game from quarterback Jordan Love.

NFL Christmas games 2024 schedule

For the first time, the NFL will hold Christmas games on a Wednesday. And not just one. As you're opening presents there will be two NFL games on your TV.

And also, for the first time, the NFL is coming to the Netflix streaming service for these games.

"You can’t spell Netflix without 'NFL'" Netflix wrote on social media Wednesday in their announcement.

Netflix will stream at least one Christmas game each year as part of a three-season deal through 2026.

2024 NFL schedule release date rumors

The NFL and its networks have begun to release some of the marquee early-season games and rumors and leaks will come out leading up to the official release Wednesday night.

The 2024 season kicks off with an AFC championship game rematch between the Baltimore Ravens and two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

NFL preseason schedule 2024

The Packers' preseason games aren't known yet. But like past years, there will be three preseason games on the schedule.

Packers vs. Eagles in Brazil

The Packers will be part of the NFL's first-ever game in South America. Love and the Packers will play Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in a primetime Friday night game in Week 1.

The game will be held inside Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo, Brazil. It will air on the NBC-based streaming service Peacock. Local markets will also get the game for over-the-air TV.

