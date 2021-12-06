Green Bay Packers 2022 mock draft roundup 1.0

The 2022 NFL draft is 143 days away and it’s Mock Draft Monday. This means it’s the perfect time for the first edition of this year’s Green Bay Packers mock draft roundup.

Dane Brugler: The Athletic

Kentucky’s Darian Kinnard.

Pick 30: Darian Kinnard, OL, Kentucky

The Packers are living proof that a team can never have enough quality offensive linemen. They have been without David Bakhtiari all season. They lost starting center Josh Myers. They recently lost the versatile Elgton Jenkins for the season.

Despite all those losses, the Packers’ offensive line has still been one of the best groups in the NFL. Here are Brugler’s thoughts:

“The Packers’ offensive line is holding up well considering they are without several injured starters. But there is no such thing as too much depth, and Kinnard will eventually break into the starting lineup, either at tackle or guard.”

Kinnard is a versatile offensive lineman that could play right tackle or kick inside and play guard. He’s a three-year starter for the Wildcats.

The experienced starter would help improve any team’s run game from day one. He’s an absolute bully as a run blocker and plays through the whistle. Kinnard was graded as Pro Football Focus’s top run-blocking tackle this past season.

Will Billy Turner be back next season? Where will Jenkins line up? Do the Packers think Yosh Nijman can be the future starting right tackle?

All those questions and uncertainty surrounding the right tackle position make it conceivable that the Packers select an offensive tackle in the first round for the first time since they selected Derek Sherrod in 2011.

Mike Renner, Pro Football Focus

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Pick 30: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Another offensive tackle. This time it’s Bernhard Raimann, an athletic offensive tackle out of Central Michigan.

Raimann is relatively new to the tackle position. He made the transition from tight end to offensive tackle last season, starting six games at left tackle.

Story continues

According to PFF, Raimann has only allowed 10 pressures all season. Here is what PFF had to say about the selection:

“One of the biggest risers in the draft class. Raimann only transitioned from tight end to tackle in 2020 and now is the second-highest-graded tackle in college football.”

Raimann is the type of prospect that the Packers would target in the first round. His best football is in front of him and he’s going to test well. Raimann was listed on Bruce Feldman’s annual Freaks list.

“Central Michigan took note of his near 6-7 frame and his athleticism. He caught 20 passes in his first two seasons before being shifted to the O-line, where he’s continued to pack on bulk. Raimann is definitely on the NFL’s radar. Scouts are intrigued. He’s up to 304 pounds but ran a 4.60 shuttle with a 33-inch vertical and a 9-7 1/2 broad jump and a 1.56 10-yard sprint to go with a 450-pound bench press. Raimann has a 3.80 GPA as an Actuarial Science & Statistics double major. On the field, he’s spent a bunch of time in the offseason working with renowned NFL line coach Paul Alexander to polish his game.”

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Pick 30: Treylon Burks, WR, Arkansas

The Packers currently only have two wide receivers under contract for the 2022 season. They are Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers.

Will the Packers unload the Brinks truck to keep Davante Adams in Green Bay? Will they bring back any of their other weapons?

With a cloud of uncertainty hanging over the wide receiver position, this could be the year the Packers select a wideout in the first round. Something they haven’t done since 2002 when they selected Javon Walker.

Burks is built like a running back (6-3, 232) and moves like one with the ball in his hands. He’s an absolute load to take down and is averaging nearly nine yards after the catch this season.

“Regardless of what happens with Davante Adams in free agency, the Packers are long overdue to use a high draft pick to either complement him better or to try to Burks is a huge size-speed target with reliable big hands to match.”

The Draft Network

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Pick 30: David Ojabo, Edge, Michigan

If Ojabo falls this far, Brian Gutekunst better be running to the podium to make this pick. Ojabo is an explosive edge rusher that displays great burst when closing in on the quarterback. He’s a top 15 player in this draft and would be the perfect long-term running mate opposite Rashan Gary.

Prior to the 2021 season, Ojabo only logged 26 snaps during his time in Ann Arbor. This fall he’s been an absolute force for the Wolverines, recording 12 tackles for loss and 11 sacks.

“As much as I wanted to draft a WR here, until the Packers actually do it, I won’t believe it’s their top priority. Instead, we head over to the other side of the ball and take the highly-talented Ojabo. Ojabo’s quickness and length are incredibly intriguing. For my money, he’s the best EDGE that didn’t go in the first six picks of this mock.”

Josh Edwards, CBS

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pick 30: Drake Jackson, Edge, USC

Jackson has all the tools to be a gamechanger at the next level. Jackson has outstanding quickness off the edge. The Trojan pass rusher converts speed to power and consistently puts offensive lineman on skates.

This season Jackson has recorded five sacks and eight tackles for loss. For his career, he has 25 tackles for loss and 12.5 sacks.

“Rashan Gary has certainly improved from his days in Ann Arbor, but Green Bay will likely move on from one or both of Za’Darius and Preston Smith, which creates an opportunity for Jackson.”

1

1