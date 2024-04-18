Green Bay Gamblers advance in playoffs after thrilling OT win

(WFRV) – For the first time in over a decade, the Green Bay Gamblers advanced in the Clark Cup Playoffs with a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory against the Chicago Steel in game three of the first round.

In the 16th minute of the extra session, Aidan Park won the game with a goal assisted by Jayson Shaugabay. That goal sent the Gamblers to the Clark Cup conference semifinals. It’s the first time since the 2011-12 season that Green Bay has advanced to the second round of the postseason.

“It’s been a long time since people were excited about Green Bay Gambler hockey. It hasn’t been perfect, but I think what we’ve done here – I think people are proud of what we’ve done. The kids play extremely hard”, Gamblers head coach Mike Leone said. “It’s a special group of kids and the first playoff series win in over ten years, we’re just excited to continue to play hockey.”

Ben Poitras scored two goals in the Gamblers win meanwhile Gavin Moffat recorded 29 saves in the goal.

#3 Green Bay will face #2 Muskegon Lumberjacks in the Clark Cup conference semifinals for a best-of-five game series.

To watch highlights from the thriller and hear postgame reaction, click the video above.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFRV Local 5 - Green Bay, Appleton.