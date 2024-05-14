Gray on Montgomery sacking, sharing the blame & management 'crash course'

Interim boss David Gray has been speaking to the media in the wake of Nick Montgomery's sacking as Hibs prepare to face Motherwell on Wednesday night.

Here are the key points:

Very disappointed at Montgomery's sacking: "It's never nice when anybody loses their job. You form a bond with these people and it's a horrible position to be in."

Gray accepts his share of the blame over why it’s gone wrong in recent seasons and says there has to be accountability from everyone at Hibs.

He adds: "There's no nobody shying away from the fact this club needs to be higher up in the league has underachieved and we need to do better."

Gray wouldn’t commit to wanting the job on a permanent basis.

Now in his fourth stint as Hibs caretaker, he describes it as a “crash course in management".

He hails retiring duo Paul Hanlon and Lewis Stevenson as model professionals and role models for younger players, adding: "They deserve all the plaudits they get because they've been fantastic servants for the club and continue to be."