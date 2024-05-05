Grant Williams opens up on his rep, Mavs, trade to Charlotte Hornets and more

Since Grant Williams left the Boston Celtics to join the Dallas Mavericks in free agency, things have not exactly gone his way. The North Carolina native got traded to the team in his home city, the Charlotte Hornets, but not under the best of terms. He reportedly clashed with teammates in Dallas beforehand, and found himself accused of being a bad teammate in the press.

To get us up to speed, Williams joined a recent episode of the CLNS Media “Cedric Maxwell” podcast to talk it all over with the show’s hosts Cedric Maxwell and Josue Pavon on a recent episode.

They get into his reputation since splitting his season between Dallas and Charlotte, playing with Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic, and the difference between playing for former Celtics head coach Ime Udoka and Joe Mazzulla. Check it out below.

