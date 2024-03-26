Grand National: Entries & weights for 2024 race at Aintree
Randox Grand National 2024
Date: Saturday, 13 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 16:00 BST
Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app
All 58 remaining entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 13 April - a maximum of the 34 top-rated horses will line up on the day.
A full pinstickers' guide to all the runners and riders will be published on 11 April.
Number, horse, breeding, age, weight, trainer
1 Conflated (IRE) 10 11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
2 Noble Yeats (IRE) 9 11-11 Emmet Mullins IRE
3 Nassalam (FR) 7 11-7 Gary Moore
4 Coko Beach (FR) 9 11-7 Gordon Elliott IRE
5 Capodanno (FR) 8 11-7 Willie Mullins IRE
6 I Am Maximus (FR) 8 11-5 Willie Mullins IRE
7 Minella Indo (IRE) 11 11-5 Henry de Bromhead IRE
8 Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 11-5 Lucinda Russell
9 Janidil (FR) 10 11-5 Willie Mullins IRE
10 Stattler (IRE) 9 11-4 Willie Mullins IRE
11 Mahler Mission (IRE) 8 11-4 John McConnell IRE
12 Delta Work (FR) 11 11-3 Gordon Elliott IRE
13 Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10 11-3 Mouse Morris IRE
14 Classic Getaway (IRE) 8 11-3 Willie Mullins IRE
15 Galvin (IRE) 10 11-1 Gordon Elliott IRE
16 Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9 11-0 Gordon Elliott IRE
17 Eldorado Allen (FR) 10 10-13 Joe Tizzard
18 Fury Road (IRE) 10 10-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
19 Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10 10-12 Henry de Bromhead IRE
20 Vanillier (FR) 9 10-11 Gavin Cromwell IRE
21 Bronn (IRE) 7 10-11 Willie Mullins IRE
22 Mr Incredible (IRE) 8 10-10 Willie Mullins IRE
23 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10 10-9 Gordon Elliott IRE
24 Latenightpass 11 10-9 Tom Ellis
25 Minella Crooner (IRE) 8 10-9 Gordon Elliott IRE
26 Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7 10-8 Willie Mullins IRE
27 Mac Tottie 11 10-8 Peter Bowen
28 Chemical Energy (IRE) 8 10-8 Gordon Elliott IRE
29 Limerick Lace (IRE) 7 10-7 Gavin Cromwell IRE
30 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 10-7 Willie Mullins IRE
31 The Goffer (IRE) 7 10-7 Gordon Elliott IRE
32 Roi Mage (FR) 12 10-7 Patrick Griffin IRE
33 Glengouly (FR) 8 10-6 Willie Mullins IRE
34 Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8 10-6 Dan Skelton
35 Panda Boy (IRE) 8 10-6 Martin Brassil IRE
36 Eklat de Rire (FR) 10 10-6 Henry de Bromhead IRE
37 Chambard (FR) 12 10-6 Venetia Williams
38 Kitty's Light 8 10-6 Christian Williams
39 Malina Girl (IRE) 7 10-5 Gavin Cromwell IRE
40 Empire Steel (IRE) 10 10-5 Sandy Thomson
41 Desertmore House (IRE) 9 10-4 Martin Brassil IRE
42 Fantastic Lady (FR) 9 10-4 Nicky Henderson
43 Kinondo Kwetu 8 10-4 Sam England
44 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10 10-3 Ben Pauling
45 Ontheropes (IRE) 10 10-3 Willie Mullins IRE
46 Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9 10-3 Gordon Elliott IRE
47 Annual Invictus (IRE) 9 10-2 Chris Gordon
48 Angels Dawn (IRE) 9 10-2 Sam Curling IRE
49 Amirite (IRE) 8 10-2 Henry de Bromhead IRE
50 Tullybeg (IRE) 9 10-0 Gordon Elliott IRE
51 Iron Bridge (IRE) 8 10-0 Jonjo O'Neill
52 Cepage (FR) 12 10-0 Venetia Williams
53 Famous Bridge (IRE) 8 9-13 Nicky Richards
54 Frontal Assault (IRE) 9 9-12 Gordon Elliott IRE
55 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11 9-11 Nigel Twiston-Davies
56 Tommie Beau (IRE) 9 9-10 Seamus Mullins
57 Where It All Began (IRE) 8 9-9 Gordon Elliott IRE
58 Full Back (FR) 9 9-4 Gary Moore
The following 22 entries have been scratched since the previous deadline: Ash Tree Meadow, Asterion Forlonge, Busselton, Diol Ker, Dunboyne, Embittered, Favori de Champdou, Fiddlerontheroof, Gevrey, Hewick, Highland Hunter, James du Berlais, Letsbeclearaboutit, Longhouse Poet, Macs Charm, Mister Coffey, Monbeg Genius, Moroder, Revels Hill, Riaan, Salvador Ziggy, Threeunderthrufive
Not Qualified: Samcro