Grand National: Entries & weights for 2024 race at Aintree

Randox Grand National 2024 Date: Saturday, 13 April Venue: Aintree Racecourse Time: 16:00 BST Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio 5 live; updates on BBC Sport website & app

All 58 remaining entries for the Grand National at Aintree on 13 April - a maximum of the 34 top-rated horses will line up on the day.

A full pinstickers' guide to all the runners and riders will be published on 11 April.

Number, horse, breeding, age, weight, trainer

1 Conflated (IRE) 10 11-12 Gordon Elliott IRE

2 Noble Yeats (IRE) 9 11-11 Emmet Mullins IRE

3 Nassalam (FR) 7 11-7 Gary Moore

4 Coko Beach (FR) 9 11-7 Gordon Elliott IRE

5 Capodanno (FR) 8 11-7 Willie Mullins IRE

6 I Am Maximus (FR) 8 11-5 Willie Mullins IRE

7 Minella Indo (IRE) 11 11-5 Henry de Bromhead IRE

8 Corach Rambler (IRE) 10 11-5 Lucinda Russell

9 Janidil (FR) 10 11-5 Willie Mullins IRE

10 Stattler (IRE) 9 11-4 Willie Mullins IRE

11 Mahler Mission (IRE) 8 11-4 John McConnell IRE

12 Delta Work (FR) 11 11-3 Gordon Elliott IRE

13 Foxy Jacks (IRE) 10 11-3 Mouse Morris IRE

14 Classic Getaway (IRE) 8 11-3 Willie Mullins IRE

15 Galvin (IRE) 10 11-1 Gordon Elliott IRE

16 Farouk d'Alene (FR) 9 11-0 Gordon Elliott IRE

17 Eldorado Allen (FR) 10 10-13 Joe Tizzard

18 Fury Road (IRE) 10 10-12 Gordon Elliott IRE

19 Ain't That A Shame (IRE) 10 10-12 Henry de Bromhead IRE

20 Vanillier (FR) 9 10-11 Gavin Cromwell IRE

21 Bronn (IRE) 7 10-11 Willie Mullins IRE

22 Mr Incredible (IRE) 8 10-10 Willie Mullins IRE

23 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 10 10-9 Gordon Elliott IRE

24 Latenightpass 11 10-9 Tom Ellis

25 Minella Crooner (IRE) 8 10-9 Gordon Elliott IRE

26 Adamantly Chosen (IRE) 7 10-8 Willie Mullins IRE

27 Mac Tottie 11 10-8 Peter Bowen

28 Chemical Energy (IRE) 8 10-8 Gordon Elliott IRE

29 Limerick Lace (IRE) 7 10-7 Gavin Cromwell IRE

30 Meetingofthewaters (IRE) 7 10-7 Willie Mullins IRE

31 The Goffer (IRE) 7 10-7 Gordon Elliott IRE

32 Roi Mage (FR) 12 10-7 Patrick Griffin IRE

33 Glengouly (FR) 8 10-6 Willie Mullins IRE

34 Galia des Liteaux (FR) 8 10-6 Dan Skelton

35 Panda Boy (IRE) 8 10-6 Martin Brassil IRE

36 Eklat de Rire (FR) 10 10-6 Henry de Bromhead IRE

37 Chambard (FR) 12 10-6 Venetia Williams

38 Kitty's Light 8 10-6 Christian Williams

39 Malina Girl (IRE) 7 10-5 Gavin Cromwell IRE

40 Empire Steel (IRE) 10 10-5 Sandy Thomson

41 Desertmore House (IRE) 9 10-4 Martin Brassil IRE

42 Fantastic Lady (FR) 9 10-4 Nicky Henderson

43 Kinondo Kwetu 8 10-4 Sam England

44 Shakem Up'arry (IRE) 10 10-3 Ben Pauling

45 Ontheropes (IRE) 10 10-3 Willie Mullins IRE

46 Fakir d'Alene (FR) 9 10-3 Gordon Elliott IRE

47 Annual Invictus (IRE) 9 10-2 Chris Gordon

48 Angels Dawn (IRE) 9 10-2 Sam Curling IRE

49 Amirite (IRE) 8 10-2 Henry de Bromhead IRE

50 Tullybeg (IRE) 9 10-0 Gordon Elliott IRE

51 Iron Bridge (IRE) 8 10-0 Jonjo O'Neill

52 Cepage (FR) 12 10-0 Venetia Williams

53 Famous Bridge (IRE) 8 9-13 Nicky Richards

54 Frontal Assault (IRE) 9 9-12 Gordon Elliott IRE

55 Good Boy Bobby (IRE) 11 9-11 Nigel Twiston-Davies

56 Tommie Beau (IRE) 9 9-10 Seamus Mullins

57 Where It All Began (IRE) 8 9-9 Gordon Elliott IRE

58 Full Back (FR) 9 9-4 Gary Moore

The following 22 entries have been scratched since the previous deadline: Ash Tree Meadow, Asterion Forlonge, Busselton, Diol Ker, Dunboyne, Embittered, Favori de Champdou, Fiddlerontheroof, Gevrey, Hewick, Highland Hunter, James du Berlais, Letsbeclearaboutit, Longhouse Poet, Macs Charm, Mister Coffey, Monbeg Genius, Moroder, Revels Hill, Riaan, Salvador Ziggy, Threeunderthrufive

Not Qualified: Samcro