Graham Coughlan: Newport County manager receives Huw Jenkins backing

Graham Coughlan took over at Newport following the sacking of James Rowberry [Huw Evans picture agency]

Chairman Huw Jenkins has backed Graham Coughlan to continue as Newport County boss despite the club's late-season slump in form.

Newport were two points outside the League Two play-offs in mid-March but have slipped out of top-seven contention after seven straight losses.

Despite that miserable run, Jenkins says Coughlan and his staff have had "an excellent season".

"You can't fault the job they've done," he told BBC Radio Wales Sport.

"I've got no plans to change the manager, I'm more than happy with how things are. It's now about finding some consistency and that includes going into the summer, regrouping and going again."

Jenkins officially became Newport chairman after completing a takeover of the club in January.

He said at the time his main priority was to "very quickly get the club back on a better financial footing".

Coughlan took charge of the Exiles in October 2022, signing a two-and-a-half-year deal at Rodney Parade.

Jenkins says he has faith in the Irishman to lead Newport forward even though they have lost their way in this campaign.

Newport went on a run of eight wins in 12 league games immediately before their current slump [Huw Evans picture agency]

"I think what Graham had to deal with from the start of the season onwards and the way they've dealt with it has been excellent," Jenkins added.

"I think hopefully I can provide him with my help and experience going forward and it can help the club in all ways."

Even after their run of defeats, 17th-placed Newport are 14 points clear of the League Two relegation zone going into their final game of the season, at Bradford City next weekend.

'I have not seen a group of lads fall away the way we have'

Coughlan said he was "suffering" after his team's latest loss, at home to Salford on Saturday.

"When you don't win it hurts and my question to a number of the players is does it hurt them as badly as it does me and the fans," he added.

"I am not daft, I am an experienced coach and player with nearly 1500 games under my belt. I have not seen a group of lads fall away the way we have.

"We lack leadership - there are no generals - and we can't string passes together. It's not nice. The injuries have really hurt us and the 57 or 58 games has killed us as well."

Jenkins agrees that the number of games played by Newport this season has "had a bearing" on their disappointing end to the campaign.

Newport reached round four of the FA Cup - thanks to a run which included two replays - before being knocked out by Manchester United.

Jenkins feels the cup success added to the feeling that Newport could reach the play-offs - but says they must start with greater "belief" next season.

"Survival is not the only thing we're after, we want a little bit more than that," he said.