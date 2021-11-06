Grading Odell Beckham Jr. and other first-round selections from the 2014 NFL draft

OBJ and others picked in 2014

Odell Beckham Jr. has been released by the Cleveland Browns. The time with the AFC North team was ordinary and filled with trouble, carrying more gripes than the actual headlines. It’s the talented receiver’s second stop in the NFL since entering the league as the 13th overall pick in 2014 by the New York Giants.

How have the other first-rounders from that year fared so far in the NFL? Let’s take a look…

(Editor’s note: team names reflect 2014 locations.)

32. Minnesota Vikings: Teddy Bridgewater

No telling how good Teddy Bridgewater would have been without the knee injury suffered in Minnesota. He’s bounced to three teams since, and is now with Denver. Solid quarterback and dependable, but not a star. Grade: B-

31. Denver Broncos: Bradley Roby

Bradley Roby played well in Denver after being chosen out of Ohio State. He spent five seasons as a Bronco before moving on to Houston, and now New Orleans. Ten interceptions in his career. Not exceptional— but did OK for himself in Denver. Grade: C+

30. San Francisco 49ers: Jimmie Ward

Jimmie Ward has spent his entire career with the San Francisco 49ers. He has been a huge part of the SF secondary and has started every game in 2021. Nothing extraordinary but a key cog on the defense. Grade: B-

29. New England Patriots: Dominique Easley

Domonique Easley did not live up to his billing, whether with the Patriots or Rams. He spent two seasons with each team, making a grand total of six NFL starts. Grade: F

28. Panthers: Kelvin Benjamin

Kelvin Benjamin came to the Carolina Panthers out of Florida State. Best described as a receiver who had potential that was never achieved. He also spent time with the Bills, Chiefs, and Giants, seemingly becoming a headache everywhere. Grade: C-

27. Arizona Cardinals: Deone Bucannon

The Arizona Cardinals drafted Deone Bucannon out of Washington State. He was with the NFC West team for five seasons and was average. His last NFL teams were the New York Giants and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Grade: C

26. Philadelphia Eagles: Marcus Smith

The Eagles grabbed defensive lineman Marcus Smith, and the Louisville star was an eventual bust. He was with three teams through a piece of 2018, and never made an NFL start. Grade: F

25. San Diego Chargers: Jason Verrett

This is a case of someone who would be graded at the top of the class … except for injuries. The DB from TCU always seems to be hurt. He has never played a 16-game season, and has only seen action in double-digit games twice. He is out again, which is a shame. One of the better DBs in the league but you have to play to earn that stature. Grade: B-

24. Cincinnati Bengals: Darqueze Dennard

Another DB — this one from Michigan State — who didn’t live up to first-round hype. Darqueze Dennard stuck with the Bengals for six seasons. In 2020, he signed with the Atlanta Falcons. In 2021 he signed with the Arizona Cardinals but was released. He is currently on the Indianapolis Colts’ practice squad. Grade: C-

23. Kansas City Chiefs: Dee Ford

Dee Ford made the Pro Bowl in 2018 with the Chiefs. The Auburn star had 13 sacks that season. Overall, he has had 37 career sacks for the Chiefs and 49ers. He’s also remembered for an offside penalty in the 2018 AFC Championship Game: in the final minutes of the 4th quarter against the New England Patriots, Ford was called for an offsides penalty that reversed a Charvarius Ward interception that would have likely sealed the game for the Chiefs. Grade: B

22. Cleveland Browns: Johnny Manziel

John Rieger-USA TODAY Sports

Bust. Grade: F

21. Green Bay Packers: Ha Ha Clinton-Dix

The DB from Alabama, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix spent better than five seasons with Green Bay. Since then he has been with the Washington Football Team, Chicago Bears, and Las Vegas Raiders. A good but not great player who could be described as solid. Grade: B-

20. New Oreleans Saints: Brandin Cooks

Brandin Cooks is one of the stranger cases in NFL draft history. He has done well everywhere he has gone. Yet, he has bounced from team to team, a total of four overall. Cooks has 534 receptions for 7,465 receiving yards and 42 TDs entering Week 9 of the NFL season. Grade: B+

19. Miami Dolphins: Ja’Wuan James

Ja’Wuan James saw action on better than 95% of his plays with the Dolphins in four of five seasons. The Tennessee Vol’s time in Denver did not work out after signing a huge contract, though. He injured himself working out away from the team facilities in 2021, which led to issues. He was released on May 14, and less than a month later signed with the Baltimore Ravens. Grade: C+

18. New Jets: Calvin Pryor

Another poor pick by the New York Jets. Calvin Pryor started in the secondary for much of three seasons but didn’t become an impact player. He played two games for the Jaguars in 2017 and that was that. Grade: D+

17. Baltimore Ravens: C.J. Mosley

A fabulous pick by the Baltimore Ravens out of Alabama, C.J. Mosley starred at linebacker for the AFC North power. Unfortunately, he took the big bucks and left for the New York Jets. He has played in nine games over two-plus seasons, having opted out of 2020. The grass — or turf — isn’t always greener if the uniforms feature the color of money. Grade: B

16. Dallas Cowboys: Zack Martin

An incredible player. Zack Martin is one of the best offensive linemen in the game. The Notre Damer was a sweet 16th pick for the Cowboys. He has started every game he has actually played in … 110 of them. Grade: A+

15. Pittsburgh Steelers: Ryan Shazier

Another player who falls under the “What Might Have Been?” category. The Ohio State LB was going to be another great for the Steelers. Sadly, he suffered an injury that cut his career far too short. Grade: B+

14. Chicago Bears: Kyle Fuller

Virginia Tech DB Kyle Fuller was a big part of the Bears’ secondary for six seasons before moving on to Denver this year. He led the league in 2018 with seven of his 9 career interceptions. The Bears miss him. Grade: A-

13. New York Giants: Odell Beckham Jr.

One of the harder players to grade. He had some fabulous years in New York. However, and this is huge, chaos and controversy marred many of them. He then was sent to Cleveland, and the chaos and controversy followed. His recent form takes the grade down significantly. Grade: B-

12. St. Louis Rams: Aaron Donald

A Hall of Famer. Grade: A+

11. Tennesee Titans: Taylor Lewan

The leader of the Titans’ offensive line. Lewan is a big part of the line that paves the way for Derrick Henry to win rushing titles. A tough guy who does a tough job well. Grade: B+

10. Detroit Lions: Eric Ebron

He has not redefined the tight end position and wound up being a disappointment in Detroit … but who doesn’t disappoint as a Lion? The TE from North Carolina has had his moments in Pittsburgh. Grade: C-

9. Minnesota Vikings: Anthony Barr

Anthony Barr came to the Vikings from UCLA. He was durable playing in double-figure games for his first six seasons. That came to a halt last year when he played in two and thus far in 2021 he has played in three. A player who mirrors the team he plays on … hard to bank on lately. Grade: C+

8. Cleveland Browns: Justin Gilbert

Another gaffe by the Browns, who somehow had four players in this first round eventually play for them. Gilbert made three starts in an NFL career that didn’t get past 2016. Grade: F

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Mike Evans

It didn’t take Tom Brady coming to Tampa Bay for people to recognize Mike Evans was one of the better players at the wide receiver position, and in the league. A rock-solid target and as dangerous as it gets when it comes to the end zone. Grade: A

6. Atlanta Falcons: Jake Matthews

The Falcons got an incredibly consistent player in Jake Matthews, the offensive tackle from Texas A&M. He missed one game as a rookie but started the other 15. Matthews continues to start games, 118 in all. Grade: B

5. Oakland Raiders: Khalil Mack

The inexplicable remains why the Raiders parted with Khalil Mack, a great linebacker. The issues with Jon Gruden are known but it feels like the Silver and Black managed to spite themselves, especially when you consider how the returns turned out for the team. Grade: A

4. Buffalo Bills: Sammy Watkins

A good wide receiver who has missed a lot of time due to injuries. The former Clemson star is on his fourth team, the Ravens. He played in 16 games as a rookie and has not done so since. Grade: C+

3. Jacksonville Jaguars: Blake Bortles

Just another bust in a series of bad choices made by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Grade: D-

2. St. Louis Rams: Greg Robinson

The Rams were looking for a franchise offensive tackle in Greg Robinson. They did not get one. Robinson played for three teams before seeing his career in the league finish after the 2019 season. Grade: C-

1. Houston Texans: Jadeveon Clowney

Expected — hoped? — to be one of the great defensive players of all time, Jadeveon Clowney has had moments as a force. He’s also had moments of being an enigma and has bounced to four teams in the last four seasons. Grade: C+

