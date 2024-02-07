Grading NC State football’s 2024 recruiting class: Wolfpack’s top recruits

NC State football hasn’t lost any momentum on the recruiting trail.

The Wolfpack added one of the top transfer classes in the nation and had 24 recruits ink their commitments to the program in mid-December. The early work meant a quiet Wednesday in Raleigh for head coach Dave Doeren and his staff.

The Wolfpack put together a class that comes in at No. 27 in the nation, according to the 274Sports Composite rankings.

As it stands, Doeren’s latest recruiting class is projected to be the best group since 2018. NC State added seven players at the skill positions and filled the gaps in other areas with 11 defensive players.

How did NC State football recruiting class 2024 rank?

Top signees: WR Terrell Anderson, No. 20 wide receiver, No. 92 overall; WR Elijah Groves, No. 7 wide receiver, No. 93 overall; ATH Jonathan Paylor, No. 3 athlete, No. 117 overall

Biggest miss: Aside from adding another offensive lineman in the 2024 class, nothing pops off the page as a big miss. NC State addressed that issue by adding two linemen from the transfer portal.

Grade: B – Most of the attention will be on NC State’s haul from the transfer portal, but Doeren’s bunch did a solid job of maintaining momentum with incoming freshmen. The Wolfpack added depth at the skill positions and in the linebacker room. State has been great at developing young talent.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Grading NC State football’s 2024 recruiting class