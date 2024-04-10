Gracie Cook of Baker High School

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This week, we honor Gracie Cook as the WKRG News 5 Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Cook is a senior at Baker High School where she plays varsity softball, flag football and wrestles.

She went to state for wrestling and placed third in her weight class.

Cook is a member of the Key Club.

She has a 4.3 GPA and scored a 29 on the ACT.

She will be attending Mississippi State University in the fall.

