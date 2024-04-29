Gossip: Toffess could be forced to sell Branthwaite
Everton may have to sell defender Jarrad Branthwaite to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, opening the door for a move to Manchester United. (Sun)
Everton may have to sell defender Jarrad Branthwaite to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, opening the door for a move to Manchester United. (Sun)
Chelsea's loss to Barcelona in the Women's Champions League semifinals came with one positive side effect, from an American perspective: Emma Hayes will take the USWNT head coaching job a week sooner.
For all of Major League Soccer's growth, for all its stated global ambition, it still lags on its own continent.
Messi, after two more goals and an assist Saturday, is averaging 2.5 goal contributions per 90 minutes so far this MLS season.
Coventry City, a second-division English club, nearly came back from 3-0 down to beat Manchester United in the FA Cup semifinals.
Inter Miami's ambitious quest for a Club World Cup berth came to an abrupt end as it was outclassed by Monterrey in Wednesday's CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals, exposing the gap between MLS and Liga MX.
Things got heated after Inter Miami lost a first leg to Monterrey.
Durant and Booker combined for 82 points. But Edwards again proved too much for the Suns to overcome.
Mike Tyson is supposed to step in the ring against Jake Paul on July 20.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie shares a couple of pieces of strategy to help ensure a dominant end to Week 2 of the season.
Murray appeared to sustain the injury in Saturday's Game 4 loss to the Lakers.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Cowboys' 2024 draft.
Cousins doesn’t have a track record inside the team. Unlike Alex Smith, Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers, there are no entrenched locker room soldiers behind him.
The NFL Draft is over, but there's still news breaking. Stay updated with Yahoo Sports.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down pitching strategy for the first full week of the 2024 MLB season.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Raiders' 2024 draft.
The Los Angeles Clippers blew a 31-point lead to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 4 of their first-round NBA playoff series before toughing out a 116–111 victory.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the Chargers' 2024 draft.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.