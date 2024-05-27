Gossip: Blues draw up four-man manager shortlist

[BBC]

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has held meetings with Chelsea as they look for a manager, after parting company with Mauricio Pochettino. (Christian Falk)

Meanwhile, Leicester City boss Maresca has rejected an approach from Sevilla as he wants to stay in the Premier League, and is waiting for a response from Chelsea after recent talks with the Stamford Bridge club. (Fabrizio Romano)

Finally, former Brighton manager Roberto de Zerbi is the fourth name on Chelsea's list in their search for a new manager, with Frank, Maresca and Ipswich Town's Kieran McKenna the others. (Mail)

If Manchester United appoint Pochettino, he will look to bring midfielder Conor Gallagher and defender Trevoh Chalobah with him from Chelsea to Old Trafford. (Football Insider)

Finally, Stoke midfielder Sol Sidibe, 17, is a target for Chelsea, AC Milan and Monaco after making his first-team breakthrough last season. (Mail)

