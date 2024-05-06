Gophers men’s basketball: Texas-San Antonio center Trey Edmonds commits to the U

The Gophers men’s basketball team picked up a transfer commitment from Texas-San Antonio post player Trey Edmonds on Monday.

“Let’s goooo,” Edmonds posted on X.

Edmonds, who is listed at 6-foot-9 and 240 pounds, projects to be a backup center on the U’s roster for 2024-25.

Edmonds averaged 7.0 points, 5.8 rebounds and 0.4 blocks across 32 games last season. He played against the Gophers at Williams Arena last November, putting up 12 points, two rebounds, one block, one steal and one turnover in the nonconference loss.

Edmonds visited the U campus last week and also had visits scheduled to Cincinnati and Mississippi, according to On3Sports. He reportedly had interest from Ohio State, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Louisiana State and Louisville, among others.

Edmonds has one year of eligibility remaining for next season; he played his first two years at Utah Tech. His playing time and production spiked in his third collegiate season.

The Gophers now have two vacant scholarships for next season, with guard the most-important opening on the roster.

