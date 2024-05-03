Good Morning, Illini Nation: A 'booty ball' primer

May 3—Want to dive deep into the Xs and Os of basketball? Figure out what works on the court and why? Then Jordan Sperber's Hoop Vision is for you, with more than 159 videos on his channel in addition to a steady dose of content and a that takes things even further.

One of his latest ventures? An examination of 'booty ball.' It's an 11-minute video worth watching to get a better grasp on why Illinois wound up the No. 3 most efficient offense in the country last season.