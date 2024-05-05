Golden Bears' season ends at hands of Grenadiers

May 4—CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Even after a nearly three-hour lightning delay, things were heading in a positive direction for WVU Tech.

Then things completely unraveled.

No. 2 Indiana Southeast scored eight runs in the seventh inning to break open a tie game for a 13-5 win that eliminated the No. 6 Golden Bears from the River States Conference Tournament Saturday night.

Tech (29-22) was trailing 5-4 after the fifth before a weather delay forced the players off the field. The delay lasted two hours, 43 minutes.

When play resumed, the Golden Bears were able to tie the game with Logan Stump's solo homer in the sixth.

The Grenadiers (31-17) took control in the seventh, sending 13 batters to the plate.

They loaded the bases to start it off. One out later, Max Flock's single drove in two runs to break the tie. That chased Tech starter Matt Gainer, who stayed in the game after the long lightning delay.

Brayden Hazelwood reached on an error to welcome Tech reliever Pedro Henrique Luciano, loading the bases again. Slater Schield was hit by a pitch to force in a run. Colin Long followed with a two-run double to making it 10-5.

Mason White drove in a run on a groundout, and back-to-back doubles by Luke Powell and Kody Putnam drove in the final two runs of the inning.

The Grenadiers won the pod to earn an automatic bid to the NAIA Tournament. They will play for the tournament championship on Sunday.

Tech finished the season winning eight of its last 10 games.