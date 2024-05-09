What is going on with Jayson Tatum in the East semis with the Boston Celtics?

What is going on with Jayson Tatum in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals with the Boston Celtics as they face the Cleveland Cavaliers? The St. Louis native shot just 7-of-19 from the field overall and a concerning 0-of-4 from beyond the arc in the Celtics’ 120-95 Game 1 win against the Cavs at TD Garden this past (May 7) Tuesday night.

Is there something going on with the ankle he tweaked in the first round series with the Miami Heat? Could it be his shot selection, or additional pressure from Cleveland? Or is it simply a case of the yips for the Duke alum?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, took a closer look after Boston’s first win of the series. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire