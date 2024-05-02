'You are going to eat hummus' commentator Bob Hunt dies

Gloucestershire's legendary former cricket and football commentator Bob Hunt has died.

Mr Hunt, who turned 70 on 25 April, worked for the BBC for more than 30 years including covering Forest Green Rovers for BBC Radio Gloucestershire.

He retired in 2020, passing on the baton of commentating for BBC local radio to his son Billy.

Mr Hunt's entertaining commentary style was recognised around the world, including saying "you are going to eat hummus next season" when Forest Green Rovers was promoted to League Two in 2017.

Mr Hunt saw Gloucestershire Cricket Club's historic 2015 Royal London Cup win over Surrey at Lord’s and their promotion from Division Two to Division One of the Championship in 2019.

'Laughter and farce'

Paying tribute to his dad, Billy said: “Dad had some amazing times at BBC Radio Gloucestershire. He seemed to find laughter and farce wherever he went.

"He'd focus on putting a smile on the face of the listeners and could do it with ease. There will be many memories to be replayed over the next few days and each one will bring back some great memories for everyone who knew him.

"Dad was proud to be on the radio and everyone he worked with would say how relaxed he made them and how fun it would to sit next to him, both on and off air.

"To be able to work with him whilst commentating on a club we both loved was an honour."

He added: "Dad wouldn't want anyone to be upset, he would want people to smile at his legacy."

Writing on Twitter, Forest Green Rovers said: "We're sad to hear of the passing of legendary commentator Bob Hunt.

"Bob had a unique style bursting with energy coupled with a brilliant sense of humour.

"Our thoughts are with Bob’s family during this time."

