Godley's Herman to be inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame

Apr. 15—The Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame recently announced the induction of Brian "Pee Wee" Herman, a legendary figure in professional bull riding, into its prestigious ranks. The ceremony will be held April 27 at River Ranch in Fort Worth, as part of the annual TRCHF Induction Weekend. Herman resides in Godley.

Hailing from Victoria, Herman's career in professional bull riding spans over two decades, marked by significant achievements and relentless dedication. A three-time National Finals Rodeo qualifier and four-time PBR Finalist, Herman has been a steadfast competitor in the bull riding world.

At age 6, Brian Herman got on his first steer with the encouragement of his uncle.

"I wanted to ride, so I got on, and it just felt natural," he said.

Fellow bull riders and PBR fans generally refer to Herman by his nickname "Pee Wee."

"I got that name during my freshman year of high school football, and it's just stuck ever since," he said.

If you look closely, "Pee Wee" is the name you'll find stitched on Herman's boots.

Herman's journey to rodeo prominence began with notable victories in 1994 at Pecos and St. Paul, Oregon, leading him to win both the Texas circuit championship and the Texas circuit Finals in the same year. His successes continued with big wins at PRCA rodeos in Albuquerque, New Mexico, in 1998 and 2003, which helped secure his qualifications for the NFR on three occasions.

Transitioning to compete full-time in the Professional Bull Riders tour in the latter part of his career, Herman achieved significant victories, including winning the Touring Pro division Finals and the year-end championship in 1999. His prowess in the arena was further highlighted by victories at the PBR Bud Light Cup, including memorable performances at the Tuff Hedeman Challenge in Fort Worth and in Bossier City, Louisiana.

"Winning my first PBR event was great, too. It was in Fort Worth in 1997, and it was an honor to win that event," Herman said.

Founded in 1975, the TRCHF is committed to preserving the legacy and stories of Texas rodeo, honoring both acclaimed world champions and the lesser-known heroes of the sport. Herman's induction is a recognition of his outstanding contributions to bull riding and his enduring impact on the rodeo community.

The induction weekend will commence with a welcome reception and rodeo reunion on April 26 at the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame located in the historic Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth. The event will feature meet and greets, the unveiling of plaques and a group photo session for current and past inductees. The festivities will culminate in the official induction ceremony and luncheon on April 27.

Brian "Pee Wee" Herman's induction is not just a celebration of his illustrious career but also a testament to the spirit and resilience that define the Texas rodeo. The Hall of Fame invites fans and rodeo enthusiasts to join in celebrating Herman's remarkable journey and contributions.

For information on the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame and the induction weekend schedule, visit texasrodeocowboy.com or call 817-624-7963.