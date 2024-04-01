'How God planned it': Destiny or not, NC State basketball is Final Four bound

DALLAS — Cradling the South Region championship trophy in his lap, necklace with his initials hanging from his neck and a Final Four hat perched crookedly upon his head, Jayden Taylor said what many have been thinking during the NC State basketball team's time in March Madness.

"This was meant to be, for sure," Taylor said following the Wolfpack's 76-64 win over Duke in the Elite Eight inside American Airlines Center. "I think this is how the story was already written. This is how God planned it."

The first time Taylor had an inclination that something beyond just a team getting hot at the right time came when the Wolfpack defeated the Blue Devils in the quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament.

"It was over with," Taylor said of that victory. "I knew we was going all the way."

That victory was the third straight in the tournament. The Wolfpack, though, needed to win all five in Washington to even have a chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

Fast forward 17 days and the Wolfpack are still going, having yet tasting defeat since the postseason began. Each victory has been a sweet sensation for a squad that struggled throughout much of the year. They came together as a group rather than worrying about individual glory, bought into their roles and stuck together to achieve another weekend of basketball, this one coming in Phoenix.

As his players celebrated in the locker room postgame, coach Kevin Keatts admitted he had no idea what any of the words in the songs emanating from the oversized Bluetooth speaker were saying.

"I don't understand any of it," Keatts said with a chuckle. But Keatts doesn't have to fully understand the music his Gen Z players listen to, to know it resonates with them, just as the Wolfpack's run doesn't have to make sense to anybody other than the people who are part of it all.

Voodoo, witchcraft, a religious deity, simply playing better basketball at an opportune time. Each could be explained for a middle-of-the-road program which may have been in need of a new head coach earlier this month becoming the talk of the college basketball world, the storybook team perfectly built for March Madness' non-stop news cycle.

The Wolfpack feature a coach his players love, evidenced by several telling the crowd that Keatts deserves more respect as they cut down the nets. There's the out-of-nowhere nature of it all, the double-digit seed running through three nationally-ranked foes en route to the Final Four.

Lest the matchup of Cinderellas in Pittsburgh be forgotten, NC State getting Oakland — not Kentucky — in the second round of the tournament. Kentucky's Goliath was no match for Oakland's David, but David ran out of pebbles against the pack of vicious wolves on the hunt for more.

Sometimes luck of the matchup can make a memorable run last a bit longer.

And every darling team needs its leading character, which goes to DJ Burns Jr. Burns said Saturday he knows a trick question when he hears one, so, no, he's not sick of all the media attention and responsibilities that come with a lengthy NCAA Tournament run such as this.

The problem is that Burns, big in physical nature and personality, can't hide very well. An exasperated sigh as he walked into his pre-Elite Eight breakout session, and his attempt to hide in a locker room cubby before the Sweet 16, are part of Burns' charm and innocence. He probably doesn't want to answer more of the same questions spun a different way, just as he's probably over his very existence being examined with a fine-toothed comb for another week.

But once the ball is tipped, the camera and arena lights even brighter, Burns knows how to turn it on. He says he's light on his feet, though not a dancer. That may be true, from the lower body at least. As the Wolfpack put their rival Blue Devils away down the stretch, Burns and DJ Horne did plenty of dancing with their arms and torsos, waiting for the final seconds to tick off.

Duke continuing to foul in a double-digit game simply delayed the inevitable, an annoyance more than anything else. NC State had vanquished the evil empire, continuing its run that still feels surreal.

Every game before this one had prepared the Wolfpack for the moment at hand. Never scared and unwilling to back down, NC State can focus on another big dream.

"We've faced nine elimination games," Taylor said. "We hoopin'. Ain't nothing to be scared of, but we know what we came here for. We're not stopping until we're the national champions."

