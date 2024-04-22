Glasgow City stars dominate SWPL TOTW

[BBC]

Lee Gibson (Glasgow City): Gibson played her part in ensuring City earned a vital three points. She was alert when she had to be making a couple of crucial saves to keep Hibs at bay and ensuring a City win.

Caitlin Hayes (Celtic): Not just composed at the back helping her side to a clean sheet, but again she provided an attacking threat for Celtic with two assists.

Hannah Jordan (Spartans): Jordan was a real handful on the day. It was her effort that deflected in for Spartans' opener and her 78th minute strike sealed a big win that takes them further away from relegation danger.

Nicola Docherty (Rangers): She came off the bench and was influential in helping Rangers to a win when Thistle were making things tricky. Her desire to drive Rangers forward was evident, and her delivery for their much-needed second goal was inch perfect.

Amy Muir (Glasgow City): Did really well to create space on the left as she crossed the ball in for City’s opening goal.

Laura Berry (Motherwell): Berry is thriving on loan at Motherwell, showing exactly what she can do. She was key to a lot of her side’s creativity and threat this weekend.

Kayla Jardine (Motherwell): Another youngster grabbing her opportunity on loan. She kept her cool when prodding home the opening goal for the Women of Steel.

Mya Bates (Spartans): Her shot to give Spartans a two-goal cushion was hit with pace, and in off the woodwork. Her goal set the tone for the remainder of the match for Spartans.

Lauren Davidson (Glasgow City): Davidson has scored 15 league goals this season, but this one was particularly important. The only goal of a tight match against Hibs, which keeps them in the title hunt.

Bayley Hutchison (Aberdeen): Scored a hat-trick, adding to her already impressive haul this season. She uses her strength to great effect, and was key as Aberdeen turned things around in the second half against Dundee United.

Murphy Agnew (Celtic): Enjoyed her first match at Celtic Park with a hat-trick as she continued her recent goal-scoring exploits in style. Showed great persistence and is a natural finisher.