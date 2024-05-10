Glacier has a field day

May 10—Ethan Anderson rolled and so did most of the rest of the Glacier Wolfpack, who swept a track and field dual from visiting Columbia Falls in convincing fashion Thursday.

Anderson ran a personal-record 38.37 seconds in his 300-meter hurdles win. He also won the 110-meter hurdles, and in both races teammate Evan Barnes was second — and Barnes ran a season-best 14.95 through the 110s.

Glacier's boys scored Columbia Falls 114-31, and the Wolfpack girls prevailed 119-17.

The Wildcats did see standout sprinter Malaki Simpson win a 100 meters duel with Glacier's Kash Goicoechea (11.01 to 11.12), and also had wins from Jack Phelps in the 400 and Quinn Clark in the 3,200.

Glacier's Zeila Wagner swept the 100 and 200 and teammate Breanna Barnes won the 100 hurdles and pole vault on the girls side of things.

Many of the biggest highlights came in the field events. For example, the shot put pit is where Glacier's Aiden Krause took over the Class AA lead with a mark of 59 feet, 5 inches.

It's his PR by almost four feet, is nearly five feet beyond the next-best throw in the AA (54-9.5 by Helena Capital's Barrett Hageman) and left teammate Henry Sellards (an impressive 53-11) a ways back in second.

Krause also won the discus as usual, throwing 176-9. Columbia Falls' Lane Voermans was second at 158-8.

On the girls' side, Kai Johnson PR'd in the discus — throwing 126-2 — to give her two wins Thursday. She won the shot put at 40-7.

Placing behind Johnston, and setting a PR in both events for the second straight week, was freshman Rylee Bigelow. She pushed her best discus mark to 117-8 and threw 36-2 in the shot put. She met the State AA qualifying standards in the latter; she did the same in the discus last week.

Glasgow's Charlotte Osler hit a PR in the javelin, winning at 119-10. Teammate Jaidyn Peevy also PR'd at 115-10, placing second and qualifying for state. Pevey also won the long jump.

Columbia Falls sophomore Aubrey Smith won the triple jump at 36-4, which is a PR by almost six feet and now leads Class A.

Complete results, including sub-varsity events, can be found at athletic.net.

BOYS

Glacier 114, Columbia Falls 31

100 — 1, Malaki Simpson, CF, 11.01; 2, Kash Goicoechea, Gla, 11.12; 3, Evan Barnes, Gla, 11.19.

200 — 1, Ulrich Warner, Gla, 23.34; 2, Shae Warner, Gla, 23.35; 3, Jack Phelps, CF, 23.74.

400 — 1, Jack Phelps, CF, 51.25; 2, Cohen Kastelitz, Gla, 51.53; 3, Owen Thiel, Gla, 54.32.

800 — 1, Jack Syverson, Gla, 2:01.97; 2, Jonas Kreitner, Gla, 2:05.29; 3, Gabe Ackerly, Gla, 2:07.27.

1,600 — 1, Charles Zlogar, Gla, 4:53.15; 2, Jack Melnick, Gla, 4:53.40; 3, Mason Colliander, CF, 4:59.40.

3,200 — 1, Quinn Clark, CF, 10:50.09; 2, Owen Thiel, 10:50.48; 3, Duncas Young, Gla, 11:38.71.

110 hurdles — 1, Ethan Anderson, Gla, 14.58; 2, Evan Barnes, Gla, 14.95; 3, Alex Hausmann, Gla, 15.58.

300 hurdles — 1, Ethan Anderson, Gla, 38.37; 2, Evan Barnes, Gla, 40.96; 3, Alex Hausmann, Gla, 41.99.

400 relay — 1, Columbia Falls (Stanley Stremick, Kai Golan, Jack Phelps, Malaki Simpson) 43.75; 2, Glacier 45.11.

1,600 relay — 1, Glacier (Kole Johnson, Mark Ahner, Alex Hausmann, Caleb Brannan) 3:37.97; 2, Columbia Falls 3:46.91.

Discus — 1, Aiden Krause, Gla, 176-9; 2, Lane Voermans, CF, 158-8; 3, Dylan Smith, Gla, 139-7.

Javelin — 1, Vaughn Ronakov, Gla, 158-7; 2, Ethan Kastelitz, Gla, 156-10; 3, Joe West, CF, 151-0.

Shot put — 1, Aiden Krause, Gla, 59-5; 2, Henry Sellards, Gla, 53-11; 3, Lane Voermans, CF, 53-10.

High jump — 1, Cooper Pelc, Gla, 6-0; 2, Asher Knopik, Gla, 5-6; 3, Cole Pelucca, Gla, 5-4.

Long jump — 1, Caleb Brannan, Gla, 20-11; 2, Cooper Pelc, Gla, 20-1; 3, Chase Chaffin, Gla, 19-8.

Triple jump — 1, Brantly Salmonson, Gla, 41-7; 2, Liam Ells, Gla, 39-11; 3, Jack Robinson, Gla, 39-3.

Pole vault — 1, Cole Opre, Gla, 12-6; 2, Isak Soyland, CF, 12-6; 3, Oliver Kress, CF, 12-0.

GIRLS

Glacier 119, Columbia Falls 17.

100 — 1, Zeila Wagner, Gla, 13.10; 2, Kiera Sullivan, Gla, 13.65; 3, Isabella Maestas, Gla, 13.76.

200 — 1, Zeila Wagner, Gla, 27.63; 2, Isabella Maestas, Gla, 28.57; 3, Emma Allen, Gla, 28.89.

400 — 1, Ally Sempf, CF, 60.68; 2, Dacia Benkelman, Gla, 61.31; 3, Carmen Eddy, Gla, 61.61.

800 — 1, Bailey Gable, Gla, 2:26.90; 2, Lauren Bissen, Gla, 2:27.79l; 3, Natalie Aczas, Gla, 2:51.20.

1,600 — 1, Alyssa Vollertsen, Gla, 5:32.08; 2, Anna Tretter, Gla, 5:37.53; 3, Mila Johns, CF, 5:37.84.

3,200 — Was not held.

100 hurdles — 1, Breanna Barnes, Gla, 17.27; 3, Aubrey Smith, CF, 17:50; 3, Julia Hagemier, Cf, 17.50.

300 hurdles — 1, Carmen Eddy, Gla, 51.86; 2, Rachel Brannan, Gla, 52.70; 3, Staisha Thomas, Gla, 55.01.

400 relay — 1, Glacier (Rachel Brannan, Brie Tweedy, Kiera Sullivan, Zeila Wagner) 51.79; 2, Columbia Falls 53.01.

1,600 relay — 1, Glacier (Taylor Gable, Lauren Bissen, Anna Tretter, Olivia Kreitner) 4:25.43; 2, Columbia Falls 4:42.22.

Discus — 1, Kai Johnson, Gla, 126-2; 2, Rylee Bigelow, Gla, 117-8; 3, Ella Halliburton, Gla, 105-5.

Javelin — 1, Charlotte Osler, Gla, 119-10; 2, Jaidyn Pevey, Gla, 115-10; 3, Madison Terry, Gla, 114-0.

Shot put — 1, Kai Johnson, Gla, 40-7; 2, Rylee Bigelow, Gla, 36-2; 3, Madison Terry, Gla, 34-4.

High jump — 1, Sienna LaChance, Gla, 5-0; 2, Carsen Wenz, Gla, 4-6; 3, Erica Burguire, CF, 4-2;

Long jump — 1, Jaidyn Pevey, Gla, 15-5; 2, Nika Wangerin, Gla, 15-1.5; 3, Courtney Hussion, CF, 14-10.5.

Triple jump — 1, Aubrey Smith, CF, 36-4; 2, Dacia Benkelman, Gla, 33-5.5; 3, Julia Hagemier, 31-10.5.

Pole vault — 1, Breanna Barnes, Gla, 10-0; 2, Rhiannon Duncan, Gla, 9-0; 3, Courtney Hussion, CF, 8-6.