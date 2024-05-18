Gilbert Burns won’t chase Colby Covington fight: ‘Too much drama for me’

Gilbert Burns thinks it would be a waste of time pursuing a fight with Colby Covington.

Currently experiencing the first losing skid of his career, Burns doesn’t think he’s in a position to pick and choose any fights. The former title challenger recently accepted Joaquin Buckley’s callout, but won’t be ready to fight until at least three months.

Burns (22-7 MMA, 15-7 UFC) says he’s dealing with some injuries and will be cleared for full training by June. “Durinho” is targeting an end of August return, and sees multiple options for his next fight.

“I have no names, but I have a couple of guys that have been asking to fight me,” Burns told MMA Junkie Radio. “Buckley was super, super loud. Sean Brady. Geoff Neal. I think one of those three guys. Colby is always an option, but we will see.”

Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) would be most ideal for Burns since the multiple-time title challenger is the highest-ranked out of the names he previously mentioned. However, after seeing Covington’s fight with Ian Machado Garry fall through, Burns thinks the same likely would happen to him.

“I like Colby, too. I like that fight,” Burns said. “I always wanted to make that fight, but it’s just too complicated – too much drama for me. We saw the whole drama with Ian Garry. I’m hearing Ian Garry might fight ‘MVP’ (Michael Page) now. The fight was supposed to be a done deal.

“Those guys were kind of attacking each other back-and-forth, and the fight didn’t happen. So I’m not chasing that fight. If they offer, I’m going to say yes. But that’s one that I’m not chasing because I know there’s a lot of drama. It’s not easy to get this guy to sign a deal. I would love that fight, but I’m not chasing that fight.”

