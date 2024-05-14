With Colby Covington ‘running,’ Ian Machado Garry reveals slew of names offered by UFC

Ian Machado Garry says a fight with Colby Covington is officially off the table.

Garry (14-0 MMA, 7-0 UFC) revealed that the UFC said Covington (17-4 MMA, 12-4 UFC) is still healing from his broken foot and won’t be ready to compete until September. Covington already pivoted to other opponents, but at this point, Garry just wants to fight at UFC 303 on June 29, which is headlined by fellow Irishman Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler.

“It’s (UFC) 303 or nothing for me,” Garry told talkSPORT MMA. “We’ve got a potential to make a lot of Irish history here. There was me shouting for Colby to be the co-main and for me and Conor to be co-main and main event. It was going to be huge for Irish history, but Colby’s running, and he’s out. There’s been other people that have been offered and they’re running, too. They’re all coming up with excuses. … I’m sick of this ranking stuff.

“I’m in a position where everyone above me is injured and then Leon (Edwards) and Belal (Muhammad) are facing off against each other. I have no interest in fighting anyone below me, but I’m kind of in a position where I have no choice other than to wait, and the last thing I want to do is wait. I want to be active. Anyone that is willing to stand across the octagon from me on June 29 can get their ass whooped.”

Garry said he has accepted every name the UFC has put forward – including Michael Page.

“I can only fight down in the rankings, and this is where I’ve got to show that I will fight anyone,” Garry said. “… I’ve said yes to that name (Page). Him and his coaches are deciding because he feels a bit heavy. He’s a bit heavy to make weight in seven weeks’ time, but I’ve said yes.

“I’ve gone through about eight or nine names, and it’s like, ‘No, don’t want that fight, not interested.’ They’ve offered me Colby, I’ve said yes to MVP, I’ve said yes to Sean Brady, I’ve said yes to the Uzbekistani guy (Ruziboev) if he had won, I’ve said yes to Joaquin Buckley.”

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie