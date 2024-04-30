Giants rookie Tyler Nubin explains why he chose jersey No. 31

For the second straight year, the New York Giants spent a second-round pick on a player from the University of Minnesota. After taking center John Michael Schmitz last year, this time the Giants took safety Tyler Nubin.

After Xavier McKinney departed in free agency to sign with the Green Bay Packers, Nubin comes in and immediately fills a void for the Giants.

Nubin wasted no time locking up his jersey number with the Giants. After wearing No. 27 in college, he will now wear No. 31 to pay homage to some other former University of Minnesota safeties who continued on to the NFL.

“I saw 31 was available and my dogs, Antoine Winfield and Jordan Howden, both wore 31 their rookie years in the league. Carrying tradition for gopher safeties wearing 31 in the league, I guess.” Nubin told reporters

Running back Matt Breida wore No. 31 last season.

Traditionally, No. 31 has been a popular one for Giants defensive backs, including Michael Thomas, Aaron Ross, Will Hill, and Jason Sehorn.

The Giants hope to continue the success they’ve had drafting safeties in the second round recently between Landon Collins (2015) and Xavier McKinney (2020).

Nubin will have big shoes to fill coming in to replace McKinney but general manager Joe Schoen seems confident he’ll fit right in.

Nubin’s reputation as an interchangeable safety seems to be the reason Schoen believes he will fit into the Giants’ defensive scheme.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire