Advertisement

Giants' reported Chapman contract agreement excites social media

Ali Thanawalla
·2 min read

Giants' reported Chapman contract agreement excites social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants made a big splash just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday night when they agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with free-agent third baseman Matt Chapman, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported.

Chapman and the Giants have felt like the perfect fit for most of the offseason, especially with Bob Melvin now the manager in San Francisco.

Melvin acknowledged in November that he would welcome a reunion with Chapman, who he managed in Oakland from 2017 through the 2021 MLB season.

Chapman brings an elite glove to the Giants and will pencil into the middle of the lineup.

Here's how social media reacted when the news broke:

With Chapman reportedly in the fold, the Giants might have to make more roster moves to make the pieces fit, so president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi could be busy this weekend.

Chapman joins Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks as the Giants' notable offseason acquisitions as the team looks to return the playoffs.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast