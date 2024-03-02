Giants' reported Chapman contract agreement excites social media originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The Giants made a big splash just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday night when they agreed to a three-year, $54 million contract with free-agent third baseman Matt Chapman, the New York Post's Jon Heyman reported.

Chapman and the Giants have felt like the perfect fit for most of the offseason, especially with Bob Melvin now the manager in San Francisco.

Melvin acknowledged in November that he would welcome a reunion with Chapman, who he managed in Oakland from 2017 through the 2021 MLB season.

Chapman brings an elite glove to the Giants and will pencil into the middle of the lineup.

Here's how social media reacted when the news broke:

Patience pays off for the Giants, who remained in on Chapman and Snell and waited for prices to drop. Bob Melvin gets his guy: https://t.co/DkmByfIA6E — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) March 2, 2024

Matt Chapman and Bob Melvin reunited https://t.co/FIDOuihtSO — Laura Britt (@Laura_Britt_) March 2, 2024

This is amazing.

A great player at very good price.

A spectacular move for the Giants.



Now the question becomes: What’s next for JD Davis? Wilmer Flores? Schmitt? https://t.co/3i8ANLW91x — Carlos M. Ramírez (@Tomapapa) March 2, 2024

There would be few players better paired than Logan Webb with Matt Chapman -- a sinkerballer with a 3-to-1 groundball to fly ball ratio with a four-time Gold Glove winner at third base. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) March 2, 2024

1 down, 1 to go https://t.co/Bnm2oNGaPr — Dave (@gggiants) March 2, 2024

Add Snell and this is a Wild Card team — Dave (@gggiants) March 2, 2024

I said this quite a bit this offseason, but Matt Chapman easily becomes one of the #SFGiants best position players in 2024. Perhaps, if it was a 5-year deal, you'd be worried about how it might look by the end of it, but a 3-year deal is a very reasonable contract. — Jeff Young (@BaseballJeff1) March 2, 2024

me about to fall asleep but Matt Chapman signs with the Giants so gotta fire up a stream pic.twitter.com/gt2Uf9hrxm — Robbie Hyde (@gingersnaphyde) March 2, 2024

The #SFGiants aren’t just getting a good bat with Matt Chapman.



He has 2 Platinum Glove awards and 4 Gold Gloves. You can expect plays like this on a nightly basis. @KPIXtv pic.twitter.com/sZ1wuQtDn9 — Matt Lively (@mattblively) March 2, 2024

With Chapman reportedly in the fold, the Giants might have to make more roster moves to make the pieces fit, so president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi could be busy this weekend.

Chapman joins Jorge Soler, Jung Hoo Lee, Robbie Ray and Jordan Hicks as the Giants' notable offseason acquisitions as the team looks to return the playoffs.

