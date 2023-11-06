Will the Giants have a new QB in 2024? Daniel Jones' knee injury makes it feel inevitable

The Giants will await the results of an MRI, but it’s hard to foresee any other outcome. The look on Daniel Jones’ face after his knee gave out, crippling him to the grass of Allegiant Stadium, told you that his season is over.

What followed was anything but surprising -- the Giants lost 30-6 to the Raiders. What is? This team, one with such optimism for their future as it left Minnesota 10 short months ago, now sits at 2-7. Without Jones, and with backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor already on injured reserve, more losses are sure to come.

New York’s grim present is bringing clarity to a future not thought possible when this year began. Now, it’s inevitable.

That snap might very well have been the final of Jones’ tenure in a Giants uniform.

"He's worked really hard to get back," coach Brian Daboll told reporters in Las Vegas. "And it's unfortunate."



Nov 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll walks off the field after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Giants 30-6 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Re-signing Jones wasn’t a mistake. He earned that contract from Joe Schoen with his heroics throughout 2022. Jones had nothing to work with outside running back Saquon Barkley. The two joined forces to will the Giants into the postseason with a 9-7-1 record, then top the Vikings in the first round.

Improve Jones’ surrounding cast and he’d get even better -- the Giants weren’t alone in that assessment. They could have played hard ball and forced him to show them one more year while playing on the franchise tag, but the financial commitment to that would have prevented them from getting Jones more to work with.

So the Giants gave Jones a four-year, $160-million deal. They added players like tight end Darren Waller and receiver Jalin Hyatt. They took the tag they didn’t use on Jones and put it on Barkley.

They were better. That would make Jones better. They genuinely believed that.

They were wrong.

"We can all do a better job," Daboll said.



November 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) is tackled by Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Jaylon Smith (15) during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Jones’ knee will cut short his season, but his regression superseded any placement on the injured reserve. The 26-year-old will finish this season 108-of-160 passing. That 67.5 completion percentage is a career high.

The issue is that Jones threw for just 909 yards, two touchdowns and six interceptions in six games. Those numbers extended out for a complete season: 2,575 yards, six touchdowns, 20 interceptions.

The offensive line was bad throughout Jones’ starts -- he entered Las Vegas having been sacked 28 times. His playmakers, aside from Barkley, were still lackluster at best.

But the film showed a quarterback who routinely failed to elevate the play of those around him. The Giants might be able to win with Jones, but not because of him.

You can live with that when there are no better alternatives.

That won’t be the case for the Giants come April.

"He's in my prayers and the whole team's prayers," said Tommy DeVito, who went 15 of 20 for 175 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. "We're hoping for him to be back."



November 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants quarterback Tommy DeVito (15) passes the football against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports / © Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants would select fourth if the 2024 NFL Draft were held this week. They’re one game out of the No. 1 selection, currently held by the 1-8 Cardinals.

Without Jones and Taylor, the lone options at quarterback are DeVito and Matt Barkley, a 33-year-old career journeyman who signed to the practice squad last week.

New York might be destined to finish with the first or second pick. Waiting there will be USC’s Caleb Williams or UNC’s Drake Maye.

Schoen won’t pass on both. He’ll take one. He’ll get his guy. Then he’ll send Jones to the highest bidder -- assuming he can find one.

"I just can't think of a more worst-case scenario for a player," Justin Pugh told reporters of his quarterback’s injury.

There are still those around the NFL who believe in Jones. It’s harder to find one interested in trading for him, though.

Jones’ resume is alarming. He’s already a quarterback with two neck injuries, an unfriendly contract, and just one year of above-average play. Now, you could potentially be adding a season-ending knee injury to the mix -- one that might not have Jones back to full strength until 2025.



Nov 5, 2023; Paradise, Nevada, USA; New York Giants head players walk off the field after the Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Giants 30-6 at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports / © Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

Schoen might once again have to eat a large portion of Jones’ contract in order to facilitate any trade. He could, theoretically, keep Jones and the rookie draft. That would be disastrous roster management, though.

"We have to look ourselves in the mirror and try to give more," DeVito said of the floundering Giants.

Most celebrated the news of Jones’ extension. The quarterback, held back by a lack-of continuity the beginning portion of his career, finally developed under competence. That progression gave the Giants an answer at their most important position. They could now focus on finding the rest.

Then Giants started this season 2-6. Jones missed a chunk with that second neck injury. He returned for this game against the Raiders hoping to re-solidify his status as this team’s franchise quarterback the rest of the year -- remind all what he’s capable of. Erase any notion that Schoen needed his replacement.

All hope of that ended as Jones planted his right leg on the first play of the second quarter.

Now it’s hard to find any situation where the Giants don’t have a new quarterback next year.