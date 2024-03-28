Giants to have private workout with QB J.J. McCarthy: report

It’s no surprise that the Giants could be looking for the quarterback of the future in this year’s draft and it seems their sights are on former Michigan signal-caller J.J. McCarthy.

According to Newsday’s Pat Leonard, the Giants are sending a contingent to Ann Arbor, Mich. for a scheduled private workout with McCarthy. The workout is reportedly for this Sunday.

Of course, the Giants -- who hold the No. 6 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft -- are traveling the country to take a look at some of the best prospects coming out of college. Head coach Brian Daboll and Giants GM Joe Schoen were at LSU’s pro day on Wednesday where they were able to see quarter Jayden Daniels as well as wide receiver Malik Nabers workout.

They are scheduled to see UNC’s Drake Maye on Thursday.

Assistant GM Brandon Brown and QB coach Shea Tierney were at McCarthy’s pro day last week, but this time Daboll and Shoen will get to see him for themselves.

SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on a link between the Giants and McCarthy earlier this month. In fact, the buzz surrounding McCarthy seems to have put him as potentially the second QB to be taken in this year’s draft, behind only USC’s Caleb Williams.

However, with the Chicago Bears likely taking Williams at No. 1, that leaves the Washington Commanders (No. 2) and the New England Patriots (No. 3) as the next teams in need of a quarterback.

The Giants still have Daniel Jones under contract this season, but with their former first-round pick coming off an ACL tear, it could be time Big Blue looks for his successor, it just might take the franchise moving up in the draft to do it. Owner John Mara is supportive of a potential move-up.

“I certainly would support that,” Mara said from the NFL’s annual meeting. “I’m certainly not going to stand in the way of them.”

If the Giants are set on drafting McCarthy, it might have to come down to them trading up. But we’ll see what they do when the 2024 NFL Draft starts April 25.