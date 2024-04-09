Giants met with British Columbia OL Giovanni Manu

The New York Giants will leave no stone unturned when it comes to improving their offensive line, even if that means outsourcing a bit.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reports that the Giants met with Giovanni Manu of the University of British Columbia on Monday.

University of British Columbia LT Giovanni Manu visited the #Giants today — one of at least seven pre-draft visits for the 6-8, 352-pound behemoth. Manu ran a 4.96 40 at his pro day. He also visited the #Cowboys and has the #Giants, #Jets, #Patriots, #Browns, #Bengals this week.… — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 8, 2024

The 6-foot-7, 352-pound Manu has drawn the interest of at least 16 teams ahead of the 2024 NFL draft and should be considered an under-the-radar prospect after his impressive pro day performance.

In addition to the Giants, Manu has met or is scheduled to meet with six other teams.

Here’s a fun one: The best kept secret in the NFL Draft is Tongan OT Giovanni Manu, who checks in at a freakish 6.073, 352lbs. Manu ran 4.96 at his Pro Day, which featured half the league in attendance. He also verted 33.5 inches. Manu just concluded his first 30 visit, with… pic.twitter.com/cnVzwD35F5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 5, 2024

Here’s what Next Pro Scouting had to say about Manu:

Giovanni Manu is an intriguing offensive tackle prospect from the University of British Columbia, known for his immense size, strength, and unexpected athleticism. His ability to impact both the run game and pass protection makes him a valuable asset for NFL teams looking for a dominant presence on the offensive line.

Where teams value the Tongan offensive lineman is unclear but don’t be surprised if someone takes a Day 3 flier based on his size and athleticism alone.

