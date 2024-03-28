Giants may conduct joint practices with Lions in 2024

The New York Giants and Detroit Lions held joint practice during training camp in 2023 and are looking to run that back in 2024.

While speaking to reporters at the Annual League Meeting this past Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell revealed that he’s spoken to Giants head coach Brian Daboll about linking up once again.

“That’s not in stone,” Campbell said, via the Detroit Free Press. “Because I said this last year and I know Mr. (John) Mara got on me like, ‘Hey, this thing’s already out.’ So there’s a chance. I don’t know if it’s going to get done or not, but we’ve been talking about it just because we wanted to reciprocate the fact they came to us, we wanted to give it to them.”

The Giants visited Allen Park for two joint practices last year ahead of a preseason game at Ford Field. This time around, as Campbell alludes, the practices would be held in East Rutherford.

Since teams are only permitted to request a single preseason opponent, these discussions would indicate that both the Giants and Lions have asked the league to pair them up once again.

Still, Campbell, who is a former Giant himself, would like to have joint practice in back-to-back weeks just as they had done last year.

“I would love to do two weeks again like we did last year,” Campbell said. “It’ll be predicted on who that is and whether we go to them or they come to us. But yeah, I’m all for it.”

Meanwhile, the Giants held joint practices with the New York Jets in 2022 but had their plans for 2023 canceled. At the time of that cancellation, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said the two sides would revisit those discussions in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire