Giants announce 100th season celebration

The New York Giants will celebrate 100 seasons in 2024 and to commemorate that milestone they have unveiled a new anniversary patch that will be worn on their jerseys.

“The entire Mara family is proud to commemorate the 100th season of New York Giants football,” said Giants co-owner John Mara. “As we reflect on this landmark season, I think about my family, and most specifically my father, grandfather and uncle who dedicated their entire lives to the Giants and the NFL. We would not be who we are without their vision and leadership. When we became partners with the Tisch family in 1991, our franchise grew even stronger. Together, the Mara and Tisch families are proud to celebrate the history of our franchise as we look to the future of Giants football.”

“I first saw the Giants play in person in the early 1960s when my father would take me to games at Yankee Stadium,” said fellow co-owner Steve Tisch. “Going to Giants games was a wonderfully magical ritual. It inspired my lifelong love of the Giants. When my father became an equal partner of the Giants in 1991, it was the realization of a longtime dream. Our family has relished our association with the Giants and look forward to many years of success in the future.”

In addition to the new jersey logo, the organization will host Giants 100: A Night with Legends at The Theater at Madison Square Garden. The Town Hall will feature more than 20 Giants legends and many current members of the team.

Those slated to attend include Eli Manning, Harry Carson, Tiki Barber, Bill Parcells, and Tom Coughlin.

“Our planning for the 100th season started close to two years ago and we are excited to celebrate this milestone with our fans, alumni and partners. This season will be a time to reflect on the players, moments and championship teams that have defined the first 100 seasons of Giants football. We will celebrate through featured content, events and special activations all season long,” said Nilay Shah, Giants Senior Vice President, Marketing & Brand Strategy.

In July, the team will release its ranking of the Giants’ 100 greatest players of all time as voted on by NFL historians, media members, and fan contributors. A 10-part podcast series hosted by Bob Papa will break down the contributions of those players.

Other plans to celebrate season No. 100 include merchandise, a brand new book titled New York Football Giants: The People, The Moments, The Traditions, an NFL Network documentary entitled The Duke that focuses on late owner Wellington Mara, and more.

