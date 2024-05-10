Do Giants need to add more talent at the tight end position?

New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen has been busy this offseason filling his team’s most glaring needs in preparation for the 2024 season.

But not all of the team’s needs have been addressed. There’s always work to be done.

ESPN’s Aaron Schatz recently listed each team’s biggest remaining roster holes now that the draft and the bulk of free agency are over. For the Giants, he sees their biggest hole at the tight end position.

This is another team with questions at running back even after adding free agent Devin Singletary, but we’ll go with tight end as the team’s largest hole. That assumes that Darren Waller will retire, which is up in the air. If Waller leaves, the Giants will go back to starting Daniel Bellinger, who caught just 30 passes as a rookie in 2022 and then 25 more last season. The G-Men spent a fourth-round pick on Theo Johnson out of Penn State to back up Bellinger and/or Waller. They also have veteran blocking tight end Chris Manhertz and former Eagles backup Jack Stoll. For a team coming off a 6-11 season, New York has a surprisingly hole-free starting lineup — as long as you don’t want to have a complicated debate about the quarterback position.

Schatz is not buying into the narrative that Johnson is going to contribute more than expected as a rookie. He also makes no mention of Lawrence Cager, a player who continues to find his way on the field for the Giants.

Darren Waller is almost certain to retire as he is still mulling his future as the team goes through their offseason training program. Daniel Bellinger has never been given a primary role as a receiver and it’s anyone’s guess how he’ll handle an expanded role in his third season.

Follow the Giants Wire Podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts

Story originally appeared on Giants Wire