Giants 2024 NFL free agency and trade buzz: CB Darious Williams to visit NY Sunday

Here's the latest Giants free agency and trade buzz during the 2024 NFL offseason...

March 9, 11:15 a.m.

Free agent CB Darious Williams is expected to visit with the Giants on Sunday, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Williams, who'll turn 31 on March 15, was released by the Jacksonville Jaguars on March 5 in a cap-saving move. He signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jags during the 2022 offseason, and started 29 out of the 34 games he played over two seasons.

The corner made four interceptions during the 2023 season, plus 19 passes defended, 53 combined tackles, two forced fumbles, and one touchdown.

Prior to joining the Jaguars, Williams played 43 games with the Los Angeles Rams over four seasons from 2018-2021 and helped the team win Super Bowl LVI over the Cincinnati Bengals, recording eight tackles in the victory.