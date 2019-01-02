Giannis Antetokounmpo put Jon Leuer on a poster with the most vicious dunk of the season

A note to every other player in the NBA: When Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is driving straight at you, get out of the way.

Detroit Pistons big man Jon Leuer found that out the hard way Tuesday. As a result, his poster is going to hang on some kid’s wall in Wauwatosa for years to come.

Leuer just so happened to be the victim of the most vicious dunk of the NBA season. The play took place with just under a minute to go in the first quarter of Tuesday’s game.

With the Bucks leading 33-27, Antetokounmpo raced around a screen, drove to the basket and completely destroyed Leuer to deliver a ferocious dunk. Even the Bucks announcer had to point out how badly Leuer got dunked on, saying “Jon Leuer, I know you used to play here. You don’t anymore!”

Thanks to Antetokounmpo’s efforts, the Bucks went on to win the game 121-98.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has delivered plenty of dominant dunks this season. (AP Photo)

