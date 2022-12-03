Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday ruled out for Bucks vs. Charlotte Hornets

CHARLOTTE — Less than 24 hours after losing a hard-fought game to the Los Angeles Lakers at home on Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks will take on the Charlotte Hornets Saturday evening at the Spectrum Center in North Carolina. But with that turnaround, the Bucks have ruled out MVP candidate Giannis Antetokounmpo (left knee soreness), Jrue Holiday (left knee contusion) and Khris Middleton (return to play reconditioning).

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer acknowledged after the Lakers game that it was unlikely Middleton would play after making his regular season debut. Saturday will mark the fourth game Antetokounmpo has missed with left knee soreness. Holiday missed four games with an ankle sprain.

"Both Giannis and Jrue have small things that we have to kind of be mindful of," Budenholzer said before the game. "They play a lot and they're just a little bit banged up and with the quick turnaround, back-to-back, a little bit of an early game and just taking into account the big picture. They're probably not happy with me. But I think hopefully they know we're always trying to think about the big picture and trying to keep them as healthy and as kind of durable for the entirety of the season. All that goes into it."

MarJon Beauchamp and Serge Ibaka also remain out for the team with non-COVID illnesses. Joe Ingles remains out as he continues his rehab from knee surgery. This is the fifth game Ibaka will miss with an illness and it will be Beauchamp's third.

"Serge is, I would say, getting better," Budenholzer said. "He's gotta kind of recondition. It hit him pretty hard. But I think he's been trending in the right direction the last 48 hours. Kind of a close call to stay home, but I think to get him ready to be back with us it was probably the right thing."

Center Brook Lopez was listed as questionable to play in order to rest, but he started for the Bucks. Lopez is one of only four Bucks to have played in every game to date.

The Hornets were also managing the effects of a back-to-back on Saturday, as they played Washington Friday night. Terry Rozier (40), Kelly Oubre Jr. (38), P.J. Washington (38) and Mason Plumlee (35) logged big minutes in a one-point win over the Wizards.

Who is starting for the Bucks?

Available off the bench for Milwaukee are Pat Connaughton, George Hill, Wesley Matthews, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Sandro Mamukelashvili and AJ Green.

Hornets without star point guard LaMelo Ball

The Hornets were already without star point guard LaMelo Ball (ankle) and forward Gordon Hayward (shoulder). Head coach Steve Clifford's squad will also be without Dennis Smith Jr. (ankle), Mark Williams (ankle) and Cody Martin (knee surgery).

Who do the Bucks play next?

The Bucks will head to Florida to play the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center on Monday at 6 p.m. CT. Former Bucks general manager Jon Hammond occupies that same role for the Magic, and the team has assembled interesting young talent in the last few years. Unfortunately, Jalen Suggs (ankle), Gary Harris (hamstring), Wendell Carter Jr. (foot) and Mo Bamba (back) have dealt with injuries. No. 1 overall pick Paolo Banchero and third-year forward Franz Wagner are formidable young talents, however.

