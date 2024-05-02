Gerrick Gordon sets up an official visit to Rutgers football

Gerrick Gordon has locked in an official visit to Rutgers football in June.

The three-star offensive lineman is a part of the class of 2025 and plays for Trinity Catholic (Ocala, Florida). At 6-foot-3 and 270 pounds, he is the No. 53 interior offensive lineman in the nation according to 247Sports. He announced this week an official visit to Rutgers on the weekend of June 7.

On3 ranks him as the No. 96 player in Florida.

He holds a list of national offers from Duke, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Miami, Purdue and South Carolina in addition to Rutgers.

In his social media announcement, Gordon tagged Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano and defensive backs coach Mark Orphey, who recruits Florida. He also tagged Latish Kinsler, who is his NIL and recruitment adviser:

The current Rutgers football recruiting class stands at No. 31 in the nation and has seven committed players.

It includes two commits from Florida in the 2025 class. Last fall, quarterback Sean Ashfelder (Saint Augustine) became the first player to commit to Rutgers in this class. Last month, Jyon Simon picked Rutgers in an offer list that included Miami, Mississippi State, South Carolina, South Florida and West Virginia..

