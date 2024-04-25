Germany coach Nagelsmann going into Euros 'to win the title'

German National coach Julian Nagelsmann smiles during a dinner as part of the European Championship workshop for national coaches in the Standehaus. Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa

Hosts Germany are going into Euro 2024 with the aim of lifting the trophy but will likely do so without former key players Mats Hummels and Leon Goretzka, coach Julian Nagelsmann has said.

Germany have had poor results at recent big events and over most of 2023 but Nagelsmann appears to have managed a turnaround when they beat France and the Netherlands in friendly internationals.

German Football Federation (DFB) president Bernd Neuendorf has named a semi-final berth as the aim for a good tournament, and Nagelsmann went a step further in an interview with Magenta TV published on Thursday.

"When you take part in a tournament, when you take part in a match, the basic idea should be to win it. We emphasised this basic idea again at the last training course. We'll also visualise that again as far as the players are concerned," Nagelsmann said.

"It's legitimate and healthy to set an example that we're competing as a coaching team and as a team to win the title."

He added: "We should definitely get through the preliminary round, of course, and then one or two knockout rounds so that we can talk about a good European Championship in terms of results."

Nagelsmann also said that other factors could also determine how the team's performance will be perceived at the tournament they open on June 14 against Scotland, with Hungary and Switzerland the other group stage opponents.

England, who beat Germany in the last 16 at the 2021 edition, Denmark, title holders Italy, Spain and Croatia are all potential opponents in the round of 16.

"You have to wait and see how the games go, including who you play. You can still get a very good opponent as group winners," Nagelsmann said.

"In the worst-case scenario, we would be eliminated from the tournament and still ask ourselves how we played, how we inspired people, how we inspired ourselves, how we aroused the emotions in ourselves in a good way."

Nagelsmann is expected to announce his provisional squad shortly before the May 18 Bundesliga finale, with the final squad of either 23 or 26 - pending a UEFA decision - to be named by June 7.

Nagelsmann ended all experimenting against France and the Netherlands and said he wants a squad featuring core players and challengers.

Borussia Dortmund defender and Bayern Munich midfielder Goretzka were not part of the March squad, and Nagelsmann suggested they won't make the Euros either, although he achnowledged they have played well lately at their clubs.

"I've always said it's not a closed door, but in general it's the art as a coach to find a team for the tournament where every player is 100% suited to their role," he said. "I have to make that decision."

Real Madrid's Antonio Rüdiger and Jonathan Tah from Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen are his number one pair of centre backs, and Leverkusen's Robert Andrich has played well in Goretzka's role in defensive midfield alongside returning Toni Kroos.