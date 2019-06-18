Geraint Thomas Tour de France title defence in doubt after Swiss crash

Geraint Thomas receives treatment after his crash on Tuesday - REX

Geraint Thomas has crashed out of the Tour of Switzerland just weeks before the Tour de France grand depart in Brussels and six days after his Ineos team-mate Chris Froome’s horrific accident at the Criterium du Dauphine.

The Welshman was treated at the scene before being taken to hospital for further checks. Team Ineos tweeted that their rider was “alert and speaking to the team”, promising further updates in due course.

Thomas, who won last year’s Tour, is set to lead Team Ineos at next month’s race, with Froome still in intensive care after fracturing his femur, neck, sternum elbow and ribs in a 40mph shunt.

However, it remains to be seen how serious are his injuries.

The Welshman, 33, was seen sitting up and talking to Ineos staff after the accident, which happened soon after an intermediate sprint on stage four of the Tour of Switzerland. Thomas had started the stage in eighth place.