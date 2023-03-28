Georgia’s Smael Mondon talks freshmen LBs: ‘Everything you want in a linebacker’

Georgia linebacker Smael Mondon is part of a talented group of inside linebackers in Athens.

The former five-star prospect helped revamp a defense that lost three players at the position to last year’s NFL draft, and finished first on the team in total tackles (76) in the 2022 national championship season as a first-year starter.

Mondon, a rising junior, recently spoke about the inside linebacker group highlighting some talented freshmen.

“Raylen and CJ — really all the freshmen, really — they’re all just like a really athletic group. They’re hard workers, strong, fast — really everything you want in a linebacker.”

Freshmen Raylen Wilson and C.J. Allen are among the top players signed to Georgia’s 2023 recruiting class, which finished second in the nation behind Alabama.

Wilson was rated as the No. 3 linebacker and Allen came in at No. 5, according to 247Sports.

Mondon noted the consistency of talent at the position since he joined the Bulldogs as a member of the 2021 recruiting class.

“Even when I first came in here, I feel like the linebacker room has always really been athletic with Quay, Channing and a lot of them guys that were here when I first got here versus now with me, Pop, Raylen, Sorey, all of them. I feel like we’ve always had an athletic linebacker room.”

Mondon enters his second season as a starter along side Jamon Dumas-Johnson, with Rian Davis, Xavian Sorey and EJ Lightsey as reserves.

Wilson, Allen and fellow freshman Troy Bowles, the No. 6 linebacker in the 2023 class, provide plenty of depth for the Bulldogs headed into the 2023 season.

You can catch the Dawgs in action during the annual ‘G-Day’ spring game scheduled for April 15 in Sanford Stadium.

