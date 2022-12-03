Georgia returns blocked field goal for TD as LSU falls asleep

Play until the whistle, they say.

Georgia abides by the adage. Meanwhile, LSU forgot it and it cost the Tigers in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game.

The Bulldogs’ Nazir Stackhouse blocked an LSU field-goal attempt in the first quarter.

While some Georgia players celebrated and got ready to head to the sidelines, the entire LSU special-teams unit packed it in.

Christopher Smith of Georgia realized it was a live ball and lulled everyone to sleep before picking it up and returning the football 95 yards for a score.

It was the start of the first-half avalanche of points as Georgia led the 3-loss Tigers, 35-10 at the break.

BLOCKED and then……. then…. TOUCHDOWN GEORGIA! pic.twitter.com/ZYQMLhMpGX — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 3, 2022

