Georgia OL Sedrick Van Pran taken by Buffalo Bills in fifth round of 2024 NFL draft

Georgia center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger is a Buffalo Bill.

The Bills took Van Pran-Granger with the No. 141 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday afternoon, marking the seventh Bulldog off the board in this year’s draft.

The anchor of Georgia’s stout offensive front over the last three seasons, Van Pran will go down as one of the best centers in UGA history. The New Orleans native logged 44 starts during his career in Athens and walks away with two national championships under is belt.

Van Pran ended his Georgia career with his best season to date, earning ESPN and Sports Illustrated All-America First Team honors while helping the Bulldogs to an outstanding season on offense and 13-1 record. UGA finished fifth in the country in total offense and Van Pran was named first-team All-SEC and received the 2023 SEC Jacobs Blocking Trophy, given to the conference’s best offensive lineman.

Van Pran-Granger seems like a perfect fit for the Bills, led by star quarterback Josh Allen. Toughness is a valued trait for that offense in the cold conditions of New York, and Van Pran-Granger has that characteristic in full. Former Georgia tailback James Cook will have a familiar face up front next season in Buffalo.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire