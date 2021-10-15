Georgia injury report ahead of UGA vs. Kentucky

No. 1 Georgia is certainly not at full strength headed into the top-15 matchup with No. 11 Kentucky this weekend.

The Bulldogs have been dealing with a multitude of injuries since fall camp and were down 12 players in last week’s 34-10 win at No. 18 Auburn.

Starting quarterback J.T. Daniels is still nursing a lat injury which has held him out since the second quarter of the Vanderbilt matchup on Sept. 15.

Daniels has been taking an increasing amount of reps each week, signaling a return in the near future.

Starting corner Ameer Speed (ankle) and running back Kenny McIntosh (hamstring) did not make the trip to Alabama, while receivers Jermaine Burton (groin) and Arian Smith (shin) didn’t see action versus the Tigers.

Preseason All-American left tackle Jamaree Salyer went down during the game with an ankle injury and safety Christopher Smith went out with a separated shoulder. Coach Kirby Smart said both could have returned if needed, but they have been limited in practice this week.

There is some good news, however, defensive back Tykee Smith covered kickoffs and played a few snaps at safety versus Auburn. It was the first time the West Virginia transfer took the field as a Bulldog.

Smart gave an update on the growing list of injured Bulldogs on Tuesday, including an optimistic take on the status of receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint.

“…Ameer Speed doesn’t look like he’s gonna be able to make it back this week. Dom (Dominick Blaylock) still not back,” Smart said. “Rosemy I think looks good this week, he’s taken a lot of reps he’s been working like I said, I thought he looked good in warm ups the other day…” “Jermaine Burton’s done well and worked, repped and he hasn’t taken the volume that he would normally take, but he’s hitting his speeds, so feel good about him. There’s so many I can’t even think of rest. Chris Smith’s been able to practice, he’s in a black jersey – he’s not contact right now – but he’s moving good, and staying in shape. Jamaree (Salyer) is kinda the same way, he’s conditioning and working out and watching the periods and I think he’s going to be good, but he’s not able to take all his reps.”

The Bulldogs have been able to play well without many of its star players, which is a testament to just how deep this team is in 2021.

UGA will face one of its toughest tests yet when the Wildcats come to Athens on Saturday afternoon. Here’s an updated injury report ahead of the game.

QB J.T. Daniels

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback J.T. Daniels (18) during the first quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL – BACK/LAT

WR Dominick Blaylock

Sept. 21, 2019; Athens; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Dominick Blaylock (8) breaks a tackle by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Jalen Elliott (21) during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL – HAMSTRING

WR Arian Smith

Jan. 1, 2021; Atlanta; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Arian Smith (11) reacts after a catch past Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Arquon Bush (9) in the second quarter of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL – CONTUSION

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY – OCTOBER 31: Stetson Bennett #13 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates with Marcus Rosemy-Jackson #81 after running for a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field on October 31, 2020 in Lexington, Kentucky. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

PROBABLE – ANKLE

WR Jermaine Burton

Georgia wide receiver Jermaine Burton (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Ga., on Sept 11, 2021. Georgia won 56-7.

PROBABLE – GROIN

RB Kenny McIntosh

Oct 2, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs running back Kenny McIntosh (6) and tight end Brett Seither (80) react after a first down against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

QUESTIONABLE – HAMSTRING

CB Ameer Speed

Apr 17, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver Demetris Robertson (16) runs against defensive back Ameer Speed (9) during the Georgia Spring Game at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

DOUBTFUL – ANKLE

OT Jamaree Salyer

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 04: Jamaree Salyer #69 of the Georgia Bulldogs celebrates after their win against the Clemson Tigers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium on September 04, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

QUESTIONABLE – ANKLE

S Chris Smith

Sep 4, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Christopher Smith (29) makes an interception and runs for a touchdown during the second quarter against the Clemson Tigers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Griffin Zetterberg-USA TODAY Sports

QUESTIONABLE – SHOULDER

OG Tate Ratledge

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels (18) looks to throw the ball while guard Tate Ratledge (51) blocks defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt (95) during the Georgia G-Day spring football game in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald

OUT- FOOT

WR George Pickens

Georgia Bulldogs wide receiver George Pickens (1) completes a deep catch as Cincinnati Bearcats safety Darrick Forrest (5) defends in the first quarter during the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.

OUT – KNEE

LB Rian Davis

Georgia linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson (10) celebrates after coming away with a pick six during the second half of an NCAA college football game between UAB and Georgia in Athens, Georgia, on Sept. 11, 2021. Georgia won 56-7. News Joshua L Jones

OUT- QUAD

CB Jalen Kimber

Georgia running back Zamir White (3) moves the ball past Georgia defensive back Jalen Kimber (6) during the Georgia G-Day Spring football game in Athens, Ga., on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Photo/Joshua L. Jones, Athens Banner-Herald

OUT – SHOULDER

WR Arik Gilbert

July 2, 2019; Frisco, Texas; Tight end Arik Gilbert plays in the 7-on-7 tournament at the Ford Center at The Star. Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

OUT – PERSONAL

