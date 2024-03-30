Georgia hosts 4-star WR, recent Ohio State decommit Jayvan Boggs

Georgia football is making a serious push for four-star wide receiver Jayvan Boggs, who decomitted from Ohio State on March 26. Boggs visited Georgia on Friday.

The Bulldogs made their first effort by extending a scholarship to Boggs shortly after adding new wide receivers coach James Coley, who has strong recruiting ties to the state of Florida.

Boggs (6-foot, 188 pounds), out of Cocoa, Florida., is rated as the No. 24 wide receiver, the No. 27 player in the state and the No. 189 recruit overall in his class, per 247Sports composite. The Cocoa High School star currently holds over 20 offers.

Boggs’ junior season earned him Mr. Football honors in the state of Florida in 2023. His 93 catches, 1,500 receiving yards and 24 touchdowns are single-season school records.

Boggs had been committed to the Buckeyes since October. Georgia’s recent offer seemingly made a real difference in his recruitment.

Georgia currently has the nation’s No. 15 recruiting class in the 2025 cycle.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire