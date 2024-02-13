Here are the 11 Georgia football players invited to this year's NFL combine

Georgia football will again be well-represented among the 321 prospects invited to the NFL combine in Indianapolis.

The Bulldogs will have 11 players at the event that runs from Feb. 26 to March 4 with workouts held at Lucas Oil Stadium. National champion Michigan has a whopping 18 players invited, Washington 13, Florida State 12, Texas 11 and Alabama 10, according to College Football Report.

Georgia tied for the NFL lead with 10 players selected last year. That came a year after setting a modern NFL record with 15 selections.

Kirby Smart has had 54 players drafted since he’s been head coach.

More: Sleepless Super Bowl hero Mecole Hardman from Georgia football makes morning TV show rounds

More: Georgia football recruiting spending zooms past previous record figure in fiscal year 2023

Georgia tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Amarius Mims are widely projected as first-round picks for the draft that will be held April 25-27 in Detroit.

Cornerback Kamari Lassiter and wide receiver Ladd McConkey are among players who also could land in the first round.

Here are Georgia football NFL Combine invitees

RB Daijun Edwards

RB Kendall Milton

WR Ladd McConkey

WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint

TE Brock Bowers

OT Amarius Mims

C Sedrick Van Pran-Granger

DL Zion Logue

S Javon Bullard

CB Kamari Lassiter

DB Tykee Smith

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Eleven Georgia football players invited to the NFL combine