Georgia football adds experienced Power Five transfer tight end to 2024 roster

Georgia football isn’t done adding to its roster for the 2024 season.

The Bulldogs went to the transfer portal for its seventh scholarship newcomer in Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek.

He told ESPN.com Friday that he’s committed to Georgia, which lost All-American tight end Brock Bowers to the NFL. Yurosek said he’s looking forward to playing in the SEC.

“Obviously Georgia has the best of both worlds,” he said. “They have big-time football and the use of tight ends.”

More: Kirk Herbstreit on what he said to Dylan Raiola's father and the flip from Georgia football

More: Georgia football No. 1 signing class will make impact, but probably not as fast as transfers

The 6-foot-4, 242-pound Yurosek brings an experienced player who was a second-team All-Pac-12 selection in 2022, when he had 49 catches for 445 yards and a touchdown.

He had 16 catches for 239 yards in six games in 2023 and also rushed for 53 yards on 11 carries in a season in which he dealt with a shoulder injury. As a sophomore in 2021, Yurosek had 43 catches for a team-high 658 yards.

He joins a Bulldog tight end group led by junior Oscar Delp and also includes sophomores Lawson Luckie and Pearce Spurlin and has added freshmen four-star Jaden Reddell and three-star Colton Heinrich.

Yurosek is finishing up his degree this semester at Stanford so he would join the program in the summer.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football lands Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek from portal